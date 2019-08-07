Even though it has been more than ten years since the passing of Steve Irwin, it is very clear that his family still thinks about him constantly — and Bindi Irwin recently penned quite the lovely note to him.

The 21-year-old took to Instagram earlier this week to share a message for her father, while praising her little brother for being by her side through it all. “Dad, You would be so incredibly proud of Robert. He has been such an amazing support during this beautiful new life chapter,” the young woman wrote. “I know you’d be beaming with pride when the time comes that he walks me down the aisle. I wish you could be here for these moments, but I know that your spirit lives on in us.”

The conservationist — who announced her engagement to Chandler Powell on July 24 — recently revealed that her desire was to have her younger sibling, 15, by her side during her wedding. “I think that for me, it’ll be really important that Robert walks me down the aisle,” the TV personality told ET. “That’s something that I really want to do. I’m always so grateful that Robert is there, and he has been such a big part of my life and he’s always stepped up and been the one to give me a hug when I need it and encourage me forward in life. So he will definitely be the one to walk me down the aisle when the time comes, and I think that will make it really special.” So sweet!

The legendary “Crocodile Hunter” tragically passed away in 2006 after a stingray barb punctured his heart. However, his eldest child knows that he would have been all about her fiancé. “I’m lucky I have found the one, the person I want to spend all my time with,” she once gushed to Australian Women’s Weekly. “Mum [Terri Irwin] and Robert and I have talked about that a lot. We all think dad would have loved Chandler.”

We really can’t wait to see Bindi and Chandler’s wedding — especially since there’s a chance that koalas my be involved!