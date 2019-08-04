Quite the guests! Now that Bindi Irwin and her love Chandler Powell are engaged to be married, the wedding planning can begin — and let’s just say that the couple have some pretty fantastic ideas!

The wakeboarder, 22, took to Instagram on Sunday, August 4, to share a cute snap of he and Steve Irwin‘s daughter, 21, holding a koala. “One of the most beautiful photos from our engagement last week,” Chandler wrote alongside the pic.

Bindi quickly replied with, “Koalas on our wedding day at Australia Zoo is a MUST.” Yes!

Fans of course were all about the idea, as they reacted in the comments section with glee. “Your dad would be so proud of you,” one person said. “Koalas for flower girls,” another added. The happy pair announced their engagement on July 24.

“Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness,” the conservationist wrote on the Instagram post revealing the news. “I’m so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. Now let’s get married already!”

Even though the duo have only been engaged a short time, details of the wedding plans are already known. Bindi recently revealed that it is her hope for her younger brother Robert, 15, to walk her down the aisle. “That’s something that I really want to do. I’m always so grateful that Robert is there, and he has been such a big part of my life and he’s always stepped up and been the one to give me a hug when I need it and encourage me forward in life,” the Dancing With the Stars alum told ET.

“So he will definitely be the one to walk me down the aisle when the time comes, and I think that will make it really special,” she continued. “I think that’s what dad would have wanted as well.” So sweet!

We simply can’t wait to see Bindi and Chandler’s special day!