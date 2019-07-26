It has been quite the exciting week for Bindi Irwin, as her boyfriend Chandler Powell proposed to her — and now the young conservationist is revealing her brother, Robert, will walk her down the aisle, as her late father, Steve Irwin, won’t be able to.

“I think that for me, it’ll be really important that Robert walks me down the aisle,” the 21-year-old told ET. “That’s something that I really want to do. I’m always so grateful that Robert is there, and he has been such a big part of my life and he’s always stepped up and been the one to give me a hug when I need it and encourage me forward in life. So he will definitely be the one to walk me down the aisle when the time comes, and I think that will make it really special.”

“And I think that’s what dad would have wanted as well,” Bindi continued.

The popular “Crocodile Hunter” lost his life in a tragic accident in 2006, when Bindi was just 8. His kids and his wife, Terri Irwin, have spent years honoring and persevering his memory

While Robert, 15, will be walking his big sister down the aisle on her special day, Bindi has other plans when it comes to the father-daughter dance. “I think, if I was going to do a dance, it would be with my mom,” the TV personality told the outlet. “My mom and I are so close. She’s my pillar of strength in life and I love her beyond description. So I think, when the time comes, Robert will walk me down the aisle, [Chandler and I] will have our wonderful moment and I’ll have my dance with mom. I think that would be wonderful.”

Bindi also revealed how she and her little brother have always turned to their mother, 55, for advice when it comes to love. “She said to me a few months ago, she said, ‘Your dad and I used to always talk about what makes a perfect marriage, or a really wonderful marriage, and what’s interesting is that for us, it was kind of that feeling of comfort.’ So you know, your relationship can be this wonderful, exciting adventure, but you want to find someone who, at the end of the day, you’re really comfortable with.”

“Her marriage advice is so wonderful, because I feel like that’s what we have,” Bindi added.

Bindi announced her engagement on July 24. “On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life,” she captioned sweet snaps of she and her man. “Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness.” Terri also had some beautiful words shortly after learning the news.

“Best day ever!” she wrote alongside a family photo featuring her soon-to-be son-in-law. “I am so very happy, and I know Steve would be too. Congratulations!” So sweet!