Over the past few weeks, Bindi Irwin has had plenty to be thankful for. Not only did she ring in her 21st birthday in July, but that same day she also celebrated getting engaged to her longtime love, Chandler Powell. The late Steve Irwin‘s beloved daughter took to Instagram to dedicate a special shoutout to those who have made these memorable experiences the most magical.

“Appreciation Post: My fiancé, mama and brother,” Bindi gushed in the caption alongside a pic of her smiling with mom Terri Irwin, brother Robert Irwin and her future hubby. “My everything. I’m in constant awe of their strength and kindness, their ability to create such positive change on the planet. They inspire me to believe in the goodness of the world and to reach for the stars, always.”

Fans of the Australian TV personality quickly flooded the comments with sweet messages. “YOU inspire us as well Bindi. To overcome all that you have and still be this joyful, kind, loving, beautiful person is truly amazing,” one user wrote. Another echoed similar sentiments, writing, “So glad I follow you, such a beautiful, uplifting positive soul,” while a third chimed in, “Your dad would have loved your fiancé.”

It seems like the Bindi Wildlife Adventures series author has been in a sentimental mood lately. Following her engagement announcement in late July, Bindi took to Instagram and penned a super emotional letter to her late dad — who passed away in a tragic accident in September 2006 — and praised her younger brother, Robert.

“Dad, You would be so incredibly proud of Robert,” the brunette beauty gushed over her 15-year-old sibling. “He has been such an amazing support during this beautiful new life chapter. I know you’d be beaming with pride when the time comes that he walks me down the aisle. I wish you could be here for these moments, but I know that your spirit lives on in us.”

We can’t wait to see how Bindi and Chandler honor Steve and the rest of her family at their upcoming wedding!