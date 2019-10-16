It’s pumpkin picking season and Simon Cowell‘s family is getting a head start on all the great fall activities! On Monday, October 14, the TV personality’s girlfriend, Lauren Silverman, took their 5-year-old son, Eric, to the Underwood Family Farms pumpkin patch in Moorpark, California, along with Simon’s ex Terri Seymour and her young daughter, Coco.

Sadly, Simon couldn’t make it to the adorable family outing but his son had lots of fun in his place. Eric is the only kid that the X-Factor judge and Lauren have together. However, Lauren does have another child from her first marriage to Andrew Silverman. Together, the duo take care of their 13-year-old boy, Adam Silverman.

When Simon had his Walk of Fame ceremony in September 2018, all of his loved ones came out to support him. “It’s the most amazing feeling,” Simon previously told Us Weekly about being a father. During the interview, he also revealed what Eric thinks about him being famous.

“He’s very funny. I was with him yesterday and he said, ‘Daddy, how come everybody smiles at you?’ And I went, ‘No, it’s you! They all know your name,’” he explained. “I said, ‘From the minute you were born, for some reason, everybody knew your first name.’ He went, ‘Really?’ I said, ‘Yeah! They knew your name.’ So I said, ‘It’s you!’” What a great guy!

Simon also makes sure his kid feels loved every single day. “He’s madly in love with his son,” an insider previously told Closer Weekly. “And he’ll openly tell his friends his intense feeling he has for Eric. He’s turned into a big softie with him.”

Maybe one day Lauren and her beau will have another child. After all, she’s already thinking about baby No. 2. “Lauren wants another baby,” the source revealed. “But Simon is happy with just one. He’s very conscious that he’s getting older, so whether Lauren can wear him down, who knows?”

Even though we love Eric, we won’t mind if Simon and Lauren have another child. The more the merrier!

Scroll below to see photos of Lauren and her son having fun with Terri and her kid at a pumpkin patch!