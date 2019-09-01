What a night! Simon Cowell and his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Silverman, took some time to take their son, Eric, out to the Malibu Chili Cook-Off Carnival.

On Saturday, August 31, the happy family were spotted enjoying the night, as they took in the sights and visited some of the attractions on the fairgrounds. The America’s Got Talent judge, 59, stuck to his usual look with a black tee and some jeans, while Lauren, 42, went the white summer top route, matched with some navy jeans and sandals. The TV personality was seen hoping on some rides with his little boy too.

Simon and Lauren have been dating since 2013 — they welcomed Eric, 5, the following year. The American Idol alum is crazy about his only child, as he spends as much time with him as possible. “He’s madly in love with his son,” an insider once exclusively told Closer Weekly.

“He’ll openly tell his friends his intense feeling he has for Eric. He’s turned into a big softie with him,” the source added. So sweet!

Scroll on down below to see more photos of Simon and Lauren hanging with Eric!