There they go again! Simon Cowell and girlfriend Lauren Silverman couldn’t keep their hands off each other when they were spotted on Wednesday, July 31, enjoying a nice sunny day together.

When they walked side by side without their 5-year-old son, Eric, around, the pair were caught holding hands and stealing kisses. That said, fans will know this wasn’t the first time that Simon, 59, and Lauren, 42, have been seen showing major PDA.

On July 4, they visited the Victoria and Albert museum in Knightsbridge in London for the SYCO summer party and, once they showed up, they barely spent any time apart. The duo made a bunch of kissy faces and it was as if they were unable to tear themselves away from each other.

These days, thanks to Simon’s new diet, he’s been looking better than ever! “I went to see this guy who’s very well known. And he said to me after doing some blood work, ‘You can’t have red meat, dairy, sugar, bread or gluten.’ I’m thinking, ‘What about alcohol?’ the former American Idol judge recalled to Extra in a recent interview. “He said, ‘Maybe not quite as much as you had before.’ And I did it and I stuck to it and it’s easy.”

Even though Simon lost “about 20 pounds,” he admits the hardest part was giving up pizza. If he has his son influencing him everyday, though, he’ll surely see more progress in no time! “I’m on the Eric Cowell diet,” he joked. “Apart from ice cream, [Eric] actually likes water [and] eats all his raw vegetable.” We also are well aware that this little guy is a big fan of toys, having recently gone on a shopping spree with mom and dad.

We don’t know how he does it, but Simon is one great father and a great boyfriend too!