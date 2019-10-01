Happy couple alert! Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman were spotted out and about in Los Angeles on September 30. The America’s Got Talent judge and his longtime girlfriend were all smiles as they were photographed arriving at a dinner party at AGO Restaurant in the West Hollywood neighborhood.

Simon, 59, and his gorgeous partner, 42, stepped out in matching ensembles as they both wore white, button-down dress shirts and black pants. The adorable pair were beaming with joy as they were seen holding hands and packing on the PDA while heading from their car into the hotspot on Monday night.

The former American Idol judge and his socialite girlfriend turned their West Hollywood outing into date night as they left their 5-year-old son Eric at home. Since welcoming their little bundle of joy in 2014, Simon has never seemed happier.

In fact, a source close to the twosome told Closer Weekly the couple is even thinking of expanding their brood! “Lauren wants another baby,” the insider exclusively shared in July 2018. “But Simon is happy with just one. He’s very conscious that he’s getting older, so whether Lauren can wear him down, who knows?”

Although he may be a bit hesitant, fans wouldn’t be surprised if another little one would be in the cards considering how much Simon’s been enjoying fatherhood. “He’s madly in love with his son,” the source continued. “And he’ll openly tell his friends his intense feeling he has for Eric. He’s turned into a big softie with him.” Aww!

In a previous interview with Us Weekly, Simon gushed over his adorable son and admitted he can’t believe how quickly Eric is growing up. “[Time flies] like you wouldn’t believe,” the proud dad told the outlet. “I said to someone the other day, ‘It’s much easier than I thought.’ And then you can’t imagine ever not having him … It’s the most amazing feeling.”

To see pics from Simon and Lauren’s parents night out, scroll through the gallery of super cute snaps below!