Not on his DVR! Even though Simon Cowell became a household name after working as a judge on American Idol, he is now admitting that he hasn’t watched the show in quite some time.

The 59-year-old was recently asked about the rumors that longtime host Ryan Seacrest may be leaving the singing competition. “I have no idea. I haven’t seen the show in so many years, I honestly couldn’t tell you,” the TV personality told Us Weekly and others at the America’s Got Talent live show red carpet on Tuesday, August 13. “I know more about The Little Mermaid,” he added, referring to the fact that the live-animated version of the film has been trending.

It is a surprise to hear that Simon isn’t about the ABC reality program anymore, especially since he was at the judges table for nine years. The talent manager worked alongside fellow judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson for most of his stint. These days, Simon is busy pouring all of his energy into American’s Got Talent, where he critiques more than just singers. Gabrielle Union, Howie Mandel and Julianne Hough are his coworkers now.

While there doesn’t seem to be a sign that Simon is calling it quits when it comes to his current show, he does have someone in mind to replace him when he eventually rides into the sun: his own son, Eric, 5 — and the little one is quite eager to get his career going.

During an appearance on Extra, Simon said that his son asked him, “Daddy, when I’m older, can I work on ‘AGT’?” To which the father-of-one replied, “No, you will be running ‘AGT’ by the age of 18.'” This isn’t the first time that Simon has mentioned his child taking over the business.

“I’m getting him ready to do my job,” Simon previously said. Well all we know at the moment is that Simon and his boy aren’t exactly getting comfortable to watch American Idol anytime soon.