Hollywood will never forget Johnny Cash! While paying a visit to Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, September 11, Sheryl Crow opened up about the late icon she once worked with and dished some facts you might not know about the rock ‘n’ roll star.

“Oh, wow,” the 57-year-old beauty said as she took a moment after host Andy Cohen asked if there’s anything she can divulge about Johnny. “Something surprising … well, he spent a lot of time at his home in Jamaica, I don’t know if people know that, that he actually lived there a lot of his life.”

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

The Bravo guru seemed to be taken aback by the country crooner’s response considering he was nearly speechless. “That’s crazy to think about,” Andy said as guest Jim Gaffigan chimed in, announcing, “Jamaica?!”

“He and June had a family home down there,” Sheryl — who’s worked with Johnny in the past and struck up an unlikely friendship — explained to Andy, noting that he and his second wife, June Carter Cash, loved the area. “I don’t think I’m speaking out of turn when I say I think they were robbed at gunpoint and that was a big, pivotal moment in their lives.” Wow!

Besides the fact that Johnny loved escaping the spotlight to Jamaica, Sheryl also opened up about the “Hurt” singer’s passion for activism — specifically around issues like the Vietnam War, Native American rights and prison reform.

“I think a lot of people probably don’t know this but he was very much against the Iraq War and the Vietnam War, and he just did tons of work for the Native American plight,” she explained. “So he was a good man.”

Anonymous/AP/Shutterstock

This past April, the “If It Makes You Happy” singer released a new version of her 1996 ballad “Redemption Day.” The new rendition is extremely special as it blended Sheryl’s take on the song with Johnny’s 2010 cover — which was recorded shortly before his death in 2003.

The Grammy Award-winner opened up about her song — which draws attention to political rhetoric like climate change and other issues — and couldn’t help but gush about having Johnny on the project.

“Just hearing his powerful voice, knowing what was behind the man and what a great American and outspoken artist he was, to hear him on that then and definitely to hear him on it now has I think made the song more powerful,” she told Taste of Country in April.

Sheryl is one cool chick!