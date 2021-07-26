Selma Blair’s Son Is Her ‘Adoring Rascal’! Get to Know the Star’s Only Child Arthur Saint Bleick

As the mom of her beloved son, Arthur Saint Bleick, Selma Blair can’t get enough of parenthood. The Cruel Intentions alum has enjoyed every moment of raising her only child, whom she described as a “funny and adoring rascal.”

Selma praised her little boy for his sweet nature and entertaining personality while celebrating his latest birthday in July 2021. “Too much love from mom to you, Sainty,” she gushed in the caption. “You changed me forever. And when you reach for my hand, I am always in awe that we have this life together. I will always love you.”

In his birthday tribute, the Legally Blonde actress uploaded a plethora of pics from over the years. In one, Selma adorably gazed at her boy as they snuggled in bed together. The devoted mom also posted a snap of her then-toddler eating some ice cream, as well as a much more recent image of Arthur jumping off a playground.

The Hellboy alum shares her brown-haired cutie with her former partner Jason Bleick. Selma and the American fashion designer starting dating in 2010 and welcomed Arthur in July 2011. They ultimately split in 2012, but the exes have come up with a “flexible custody arrangement” in order to coparent as amicably as possible.

Courtesy of Selma Blair/Instagram

“Jason is a huge part of Arthur’s life,” Selma told People in July 2019. “I’m really proud of us.” Talking to the publication, the Sweetest Thing star said Jason was especially helpful after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in October 2018. “He’s shown up in a big way,” she marveled.

Despite receiving loving support from her former beau, Selma said she isn’t letting her MS diagnosis get in the way of raising Arthur. Though she sometimes “walks and talks funny” due to her MS complications, Selma revealed how inspiring her strength has been to her son and others.

“He says, ‘Mommy’s not sick. Mommy’s brave,'” she sweetly shared, adding Arthur loves when she pays a visit to his school. “I had no idea Arthur was proud of that. I thought, ‘I’m probably an embarrassment.’ But to know I’m not was one of my proudest moments.”

To learn more about Selma’s only child, keep scrolling!