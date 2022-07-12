Charlie’s Angels star Cheryl Ladd’s daughter, Jordan Ladd, takes after her! She not only inherited her mom’s stunning looks and personality but her incredible acting skills too! Keep scrolling to meet Cheryl’s only child with her ex-husband, David Ladd, and her stepdaughter, Lindsay Rusell.

Who Is Cheryl Ladd and David Ladd’s Daughter, Jordan Ladd?

Cheryl and David wed in 1973. Two years later, they welcomed their only child together, daughter Jordan. The Josie and the Pussycats actress and the film producer divorced in 1980. While growing up with famous parents, Jordan developed a love for movies in her early years.

“It is a funny thing when you grow up in a showbiz family, you end up kind of signing for your supper. It is reinforced creativity,” the Air Collision star said in an October 2010 interview with Mediamikes.com. “If you get into trouble, you find a way out by writing a song or writing a play. I have always loved movies and filmmaking as well. I never had the aspiration to be a song and dance gal on Broadway or anything. I just genuinely love movies. It is what I know and what I love.”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

In 1994, the blonde beauty portrayed Debbie in an episode of Saved by the Bell: The New Class. Five years later, Jordan starred in Never Been Kissed alongside Drew Barrymore. She appeared in 2000’s The Specials, 2002’s Cabin Fever and 2004’s Club Dread.

In 2018, Cheryl and Jordan got to share the screen as costars in The Christmas Contract. In an interview with Closer in November of that year, the Hollywood icon gushed about how special it was to work with her daughter on the project.

“It was the most time we’ve spent together since she left home,” she said at the time. “We’re great friends and have adult-women conversations. She’s unlike anyone else and knows how to make me laugh.”

In 2001, Jordan married Conor O’Neill. He also works in the film industry, editing films like Moneyball, Falling Up and Foxcatcher. The couple got divorced in 2005 and did not welcome any children together.

Who Is Cheryl’s Stepdaughter, Lindsay Russell?

Cheryl did become a grandmother through her second marriage to Brian Russell in 1981. She is a stepmom to the music producer’s daughter, Lindsay Russell, from a previous relationship. Lindsay is a mom to three kids: Nehemiah, Judah and Kailah. Cheryl has maintained a close relationship with both her daughter and stepdaughter over the years.

“We are crazy about each other! It’s just so lovely to be this age and have an adult daughter,” the Broadway star told Closer in June 2022. “She’ll always be my baby, but she’s also one of my very best friends. My other daughter is Lindsay. I’ve been her stepmom, or ‘bonus mom,’ as she calls me since she was 4.”