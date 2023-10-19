Week of October 22 through October 28

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Be aware that indulgently spending to impress someone is not how to keep their attention. Money in the bank is far more attractive.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You can live your best life now, Scorpio. But remember, life does come with its inevitable compromises — especially your love life.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

At work, to rise through the ladder of success, tune in to your inner wisdom and trust your instincts. With love, say what you mean.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Love vibes head your way, Cap! Initiate the conversation and do whatever is needed so that you are seen and heard by your intended.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

A discussion with a friend can highlight possibilities and options to consider. Reach for the stars — the sky is your playground.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Love can be romantic and emotional. If in doubt of what way to move, stop over-thinking. Take notice of how you feel and follow that path.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

With love and life, put yourself first, not last! Be mindful not to take on so much that you have no downtime to relax and recharge.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Love goddess Venus and passion planet Mars send Cupid’s arrows in your direction. Time to reveal your true feelings to someone special.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Planetary energy can push a work situation in the right direction, the path to success. Make time for your family if they need help.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Your home is your sanctuary, and it is important to make it as nurturing as possible. A friend can show their true colors now.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Holding on too tightly to a lover can cause friction. Instead, fill your heart with love and let go.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

With love, you need passion, friendship and a compatible connection. Don’t settle for less.