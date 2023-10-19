Awareness Is Key! See Your Horoscope for the Week of October 22 to October 28 and Watch the Stars
Week of October 22 through October 28
Libra: September 23 – October 22
Be aware that indulgently spending to impress someone is not how to keep their attention. Money in the bank is far more attractive.
Scorpio: October 23 – November 21
You can live your best life now, Scorpio. But remember, life does come with its inevitable compromises — especially your love life.
Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21
At work, to rise through the ladder of success, tune in to your inner wisdom and trust your instincts. With love, say what you mean.
Capricorn: December 22 – January 19
Love vibes head your way, Cap! Initiate the conversation and do whatever is needed so that you are seen and heard by your intended.
Aquarius: January 20 – February 18
A discussion with a friend can highlight possibilities and options to consider. Reach for the stars — the sky is your playground.
Pisces: February 19 – March 20
Love can be romantic and emotional. If in doubt of what way to move, stop over-thinking. Take notice of how you feel and follow that path.
Aries: March 21 – April 19
With love and life, put yourself first, not last! Be mindful not to take on so much that you have no downtime to relax and recharge.
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
Love goddess Venus and passion planet Mars send Cupid’s arrows in your direction. Time to reveal your true feelings to someone special.
Gemini: May 21 – June 21
Planetary energy can push a work situation in the right direction, the path to success. Make time for your family if they need help.
Cancer: June 22 – July 22
Your home is your sanctuary, and it is important to make it as nurturing as possible. A friend can show their true colors now.
Leo: July 23 – August 22
Holding on too tightly to a lover can cause friction. Instead, fill your heart with love and let go.
Virgo: August 23 – September 22
With love, you need passion, friendship and a compatible connection. Don’t settle for less.