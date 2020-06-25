Sticking up for herself. Savannah Guthrie responded to a Twitter user who said her “unkempt” hair was “distracting” on the Today show. “@SavannahGuthrie C’mon. With what they pay you, can’t you afford a hairstylist?” the person wrote on Tuesday, June 23. “I love the natural unkempt look but it’s distracting on @NBCNews national news.”

After reading that, Savannah, 48, politely responded, “We are all doing our own hair and makeup during the pandemic. And yes it shows!”

The social media user then tried to explain themselves in a better way. “I didn’t mean to be mean. I worked in television for 32 years. I was just surprised that the makeup artists would let the hair slide on national TV for two days,” they said. “You do look great. It’s the hair that needs a little love.”

Like some of her cohosts, Savannah has been anchoring the Today show from her New York home while also making appearances in the studio. In April, she shared a photo of herself coloring her hair at home because she didn’t have her glam team. “Let’s do this,” she captioned the Instagram post. “Coloring hair at home is easy with Charley on my arm and @ritahazan giving expert advice on FaceTime!!!”

The NBC star also told People that she’s just “trying to do the best” she can during the coronavirus pandemic, even though she’s “a little stuck in the ’80s and ’90s” when it comes to her sense of fashion. “I just pour it on and hope for the best and I’m not that good at doing my hair and makeup,” Savannah joked.

However, the news anchor has been having a lot of fun staying at home with her two kids, Vale, 5, and Charles, 3. “We’re all getting a lot of time together, which is actually really great. But also I feel like our kids really need us right now — whatever age they are — whether they seem like it or not,” she told Entertainment Tonight in April. “They know and they sense, even little ones like ours.”