Don’t worry about Savannah Guthrie. Even though she anchored the Wednesday, March 18, episode of the Today show from home, she got all the help she needs from her beloved husband, Mike Feldman.

“Live … from my basement,” the TV personality joked via Instagram next to a few photos of Mike, 51, helping her out. “This is TODAY. Big shoutout to my husband @feldmike who has turned into producer and technician!!”

Savannah, 48, revealed she decided to work from home because her health was beginning to stagger. “Here’s what happened: I wasn’t feeling my best, a little sore throat, some sniffles, I wouldn’t have thought anything of it, but we are in different times, aren’t we?” she said while referencing the coronavirus on the show. “So in an abundance of caution, and also to really model the vigilance the CDC is asking of all of us right now, we followed the advice of NBC’s medical team. And so here I am, I’m working from home as we speak, and we’re still together. And we’re gonna get this show on the air, and we have a lot of information we want to get to our viewers this morning.”

Savannah is so lucky to have Mike by her side. The pair have been married since 2014 and they share kids — Vale, 5, and Charles, 3. While recalling his May 2013 proposal on Today, Savannah said it took her a while to understand that Mike was asking her to be his wife.

“He actually got on one knee and I still thought we were just talking,” she said. “Really, honestly and then, he brought out the box and then I didn’t open it for a long time cause I was just overcome.” Aww! Not only that, but Mike called into the show to say he feels like he’s “the luckiest guy in the world.”

When the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, Savannah took to Instagram to give her hubby a shout-out. “How sweet it is to be loved by you, Michael Feldman. You make me happy every single day. And made all my dreams come true,” she said in March 2019. “Happy Anniversary, @feldmike.”

It’s no wonder Savannah asked Mike to help her out at work. The only thing they want is to see each other succeed!