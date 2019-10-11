Being a proud mom is one of Savannah Guthrie‘s biggest honors, and that is certainly no different on special occasions like International Day of the Girl. In honor of the worldwide celebration on Friday, October 11, the Today favorite took to social media and praised her daughter for being her one-of-a-kind self.

“Who run the world? In our house, swipe to see the answer,” the 47-year-old beauty wrote alongside a series of photos of her kids. “I love celebrating International Day of the Girl, lifting up the stories of courageous girls whose minds and hearts are growing into women who will change the world.”

Savannah then took a moment to gush over her 5-year-old daughter, Vale Feldman. “My daughter gives me so much hope for the future: she is whip-smart, sassy and above all, empathetic and kind,” the beloved TV host — who is also the mom of 2-year-old son Charles — continued in the caption. “By the way, we didn’t do anything: she came out this way.”

Even though International Day of the Girl Child is an observance day to honor all the women and little girls out there, Savannah couldn’t help but give her son a sweet shout-out as well. “I’m also the mother of a smart, funny, deeply good-hearted boy,” she wrote.

“I can’t leave him out today or any day! Together, I hope these two will ‘run the world’ by making it just a little better — by being kind, responsible humans who love God, love others and love themselves,” gushed the proud mom, who shares her two kiddos with longtime husband Michael Feldman. “Well, that’s my prayer every night as I lay my hands on their little frames and lift my hopes up to heaven.” Aww!

Over the years, Savannah has proven to be one of showbiz’s most dedicated mamas. Although the brunette beauty couldn’t make motherhood look any easier, there was one point in her life when Savannah wasn’t even sure if she’d ever have kids.

“I always wanted to be a mom, and it took us so long to get married — we dated for so long — that we thought maybe it was too late and we’d lost our chance,” she revealed to People in April, referring to her and her consultant husband’s choice to push off parenthood until her 40s.

“When we found out we were pregnant, I don’t think there were two happier people on this planet,” Savannah sweetly recalled. “I definitely have a good head on my shoulders, I am able to prioritize, and I think there’s a luxury to feel calm enough and not to feel the same pressures as in your 20s and 30s, when you are really trying to make your career happen.”

We couldn’t imagine Vale and Charles having a better mama to look up to!