Aww! Savannah Guthrie was feeling a little sentimental while ringing in her daughter’s most recent birthday. The Today cohost took to social media on Tuesday, August 13, to wish Vale a happy 5th birthday. She shared a series of super cute snapshots and a sweet message in honor of the special celebration.

“From the moment you were born, Vale, you are the present I get to open every single day,” the 47-year-old beauty gushed on Instagram. “Happy 5th birthday to this sparkly little soul who fills our hearts to the brim.”



Along with the tribute, Savannah shared a handful of throwbacks of her little girl growing up. In one, Vale can be seen sitting in her high-chair while wearing an adorable personalized hat. In another, she adorably glared into the camera while wearing a super cute polka-dot bikini. In all of them, though, the curly-haired cutie boasted a toothy smile while proudly beaming with joy. So cute!

Fans flooded Savannah’s comments with sweet messages for the birthday girl. “She absolutely radiates JOY. Happy Birthday,” one fan gushed. Another user echoed similar sentiments, writing, “Vale is sparkly like mom. So adorable!” A third fan chimed in, gushing, “Happy 5th birthday, Vale! Hope you have an amazing day today!”

There’s no doubt Savannah shares a special bond with her mini-me, especially since Vale is her first child. The Princesses Save the World author once opened up about becoming a mama for the first time and got candid about how grateful she is for the tumultuous journey.

“I always wanted to be a mom, and it took us so long to get married — we dated for so long — that we thought maybe it was too late and we’d lost our chance,” she revealed to People this past April, referring to her husband, Michael Feldman, and their choice to not have children until she was in her 40s.

“When we found out we were pregnant, I don’t think there were two happier people on this planet,” recalled Savannah, who also shares son Charles Feldman, 2, with her consultant husband. “I definitely have a good head on my shoulders, I am able to prioritize, and I think there’s a luxury to feel calm enough and not to feel the same pressures as in your 20s and 30s, when you are really trying to make your career happen.”

We hope Vale has the best 5th birthday ever — and we bet mom Savannah made it extra amazing!