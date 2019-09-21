Trying to get well! Savannah Guthrie wasn’t able to make it into her job at Today on Friday, September 20, as she revealed that she has been battling pneumonia all week.

“I was talking to my mom yesterday and she was like, ‘Savannah, you have not gotten this sick in your entire life!’ and it’s really true. I have never been so laid out flat and really, it’s just a lot of misery,” the 47-year-old told her cohosts — Carson Daly, Craig Melvin and Hoda Kotb — when she called into the NBC show. “The fever is the thing — it’s not a cold, I just couldn’t get the fever to break so I’ve just been on round the clock medicine to keep the fever down and I started getting this really bad cough.”

In fact, the TV personality was quite surprised when she learned of her true diagnosis. “Honestly, I was shocked that it was pneumonia because I feel like I’m breathing pretty well, I’m not wheezing or anything, and I really was kind of shocked that that’s what it was,” Savannah explained. “I thought it might be the flu, [but] I had the flu test and it was a negative, and every day I would tell our bosses … ‘I’ll probably be in tomorrow,’ and then have another night of sweating and freezing and aching and horrible.”

The broadcast journalist — who shares two kids, Vale, 5, and Charley, 2, with her husband Michael Feldman — suspects that perhaps she contracted pneumonia from her eldest child.

“Vail had pneumonia, and I remember thinking, ‘Wow, I can’t believe that … none of us got it.’ I never thought that two weeks later it could be hanging around,” Savannah said. This isn’t the first time that the attorney has missed TV appearances due to a sickness — earlier in the year she couldn’t make it to The Tonight Show and her pal Hoda, 55, had to give an interview alone.

SOPA Images/Shutterstock

“I wish Savannah could have been here, she actually got really sick,” Hoda told host Jimmy Fallon on February 20. “One of her kids got sick [and gave it to her] — I was texting her like, ‘Are you sure you’re not going to be able to make it?’ And she said, ‘I am like laid out.’ Everybody’s got it.”

We hope Savannah gets better soon so she can grace our TV screens again!