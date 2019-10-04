Bruce/javiles/BACKGRID

Lookin’ good, lady! Sandra Bullock had her dazzling smile on full display as she was spotted during a solo shopping trip on Friday, October 4. The Bird Box actress appeared happier than ever despite the fact that her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Randall, was visibly absent from the trip.

The 55-year-old beauty was ready to take on the day as she hopped out of her massive SUV wearing an all-black, athletic ensemble. Sandra, who is the mom of adopted kids Louis, 9, and Laila, 7, with her handsome beau, seemed to not have a care in the world as she enjoyed her quality alone time.

She is very private when it comes to her boyfriend and family, so it’s not super surprising that Sandra enjoyed a solo outing. In fact, The Blind Side actress is so hush-hush regarding her personal life, a source close to the star recently explained why she doesn’t stress about putting a label on her relationship.

“Sandra and Bryan keep everyone guessing about their status as a couple — are they planning a wedding or have they already secretly wed?” the source recently revealed to Closer Weekly in an exclusive interview. “In their eyes, and their kids’ minds, they’re parents and they’re as settled down as any couple they know.”

The Miss Congeniality icon first began dating Bryan, 53, after she hired him to take pictures at her son Louis’ birthday party in 2015. Since then, the adorable pair have been inseparable. “Sandra gets the curiosity, but they’re tired of the questions,” the source added. “They’re committed and they love each other and that’s all that matters. If the wedding band Bryan wears confuses people, so be it.”

Fans have been cheering on Sandra and Bryan ever since they went public with their romance. Besides their incredible bond, Bryan also fits perfectly in their family considering he’s such a great dad to Louis and Laila.

“Bryan’s secret to being a great father, which Sandra tries to mimic, is just being present, listening, instilling good solid values, and correcting them when they stray in a calm, conducive manner,” the source told Closer. “Most important of all — Bryan just likes having fun with the kids. There’s no freaking out or screaming matches in their house. It’s a very zen household. Now, that may all change when Louis and Laila become teenagers, but for now, they’re just great kids.”

We hope to see Sandra out and about with Bryan and her kiddos soon!