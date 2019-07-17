It looks like the Bullock family just got a little bigger! Sandra Bullock added “dog mom” to her list of titles again after recently adopting a 2-year-old rescue poodle, according to Us Weekly.

The 54-year-old beauty was out and about in Los Angeles in early July when she stopped at the Just Food for Dogs pet store with her new fur baby and longtime boyfriend Bryan Randall. There, the Bird Box star “got a full consult on what to feed the dog,” a source told the outlet. “She was super nice and down-to-earth. She didn’t act like a celebrity.”

The source added that Sandra — who is the mom of son Louis Bullock, 11, and Laila Bullock, 7 — enjoys doing “simple” things like going to the pet store or food shopping, and that she is “unfazed” by her level of popularity and fame. Aww!

Sandra and Bryan’s new addition comes almost a year after the Miss Congeniality actress revealed she’d been having a rough time. While stepping out for the 25th ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration in Los Angeles in October 2018, Sandra shared that her beloved dogs, Poppy and Ruby, sadly died just weeks after she lost her father in September.

“I was going to write a nice speech about all the things I like about Sarah Paulson … But it’s been a crappy few weeks,” The Proposal star said at the time. “My dad died, both of my dogs died. You turn on the television or computer and it’s endless tragedies and it seems like more than ever now if you have a vagina, you have to be a fighter as well. So I don’t feel nice. So I decided tonight I’m going to talk about all the things I don’t like about Sarah.”

Sandra may be a strong and independent woman, but even she knew the emotional toll of losing three loved ones was too much for her to carry. “I was like, ‘I’m gonna be fine,'” the Ocean’s 8 actress explained during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last December. “And then a week later, I’m in bathtubs crying and the kids are like, ‘Is Mommy OK?’ Everyone was like, ‘Just leave Mommy in the bathtub. She’s gonna be fine.’ So, you know what? It’s life. But, you know, when you lose your little rides-or-die, it makes things different.”

Although losing her father and two dogs is traumatic, a separate source told Us that her beau has been her “rock” throughout that difficult time. “[Bryan] has been a constant source of support … Bryan makes her feel safe and completely takes care of her.”

We wonder what Sandra and Bryan will name the adorable, new pup!