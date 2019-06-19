For many celebs, birthdays are the perfect opportunity to throw the most outrageous and over-the-top extravaganzas Hollywood has ever seen. For Sandra Bullock? Not so much. The Bird Box star’s milestone 55th birthday on July 26 is quickly approaching and she has put her foot down when it comes to planning anything big.

“Sandra doesn’t want anyone to make a fuss over her turning 55,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly, explaining that she is trying to keep her special day as super low-key as possible. “In fact, she’s already told [partner] Bryan [Randall] to pump the brakes on any surprises, blindfolded trips or extravagant celebrations.”

Unlike her past birthday celebrations, the Miss Congeniality actress — who is the loving mom to son Louis, 9, and daughter Laila, 7 — wants to spend this year’s birthday surrounded by the people who mean the most to her. “What Sandra really wants is a small dinner with Bryan, Louis and Laila,” the source said of her longtime boyfriend and her two adopted children.

“That’s what she’d love to do. She’s fine if her sister, Bryan’s mom and maybe a few close friends, like singer Sia, come, but like I said, she’s more than fine if it was just their little family foursome,” the insider added.

Sandra’s upcoming birthday party may be super casual, but the source dished that her handsome beau doesn’t plan on holding back when it comes to her gift. “Ryan is still going through with his plan to buy her something special, probably jewelry, as well as a beautiful portrait he took of the kids,” the insider explained.

Bryan, 53, isn’t the only one preparing for the special day, though. “The kids have painted their mom a special birthday card, which will mean more to Sandra than anything.” Aww!

Although Sandra adopted her two kiddos when she was a single mom back in the day, The Blind Side actress couldn’t imagine a better father-figure than her photographer boyfriend. “Sandra and Bryan consider themselves a solid, committed, family unit,” a separate insider exclusively revealed to Closer Weekly recently. “They don’t talk about their relationship status that much, but it’s pretty clear what they have is a very special bond. Bryan proudly wears a wedding band on his wedding finger and there’s no doubt that he’s Louis and Laila’s dad.”

Too cute!

