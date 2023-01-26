When it comes to jaw-dropping red carpet looks, Salma Hayek never holds back! At the premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance in Miami on Wednesday, January 25, the actress rocked a see-through dress with a black lingerie set underneath. She posed for photos with her costar Channing Tatum at the event.

Salma, 56, accessorized the fishnet ensemble with a green clutch purse and gold jewelry. The Academy Award nominee wore her hair in a sleek ponytail and went with a simple makeup look. The dress was truly the star of the show, with beautiful floral appliques placed on several parts of the garment.

Channing, 42, wore a black suit jacket over a black T-shirt and paired it with black slacks. He was nearly left speechless after seeing his costar’s red carpet outfit.

“I am no comment on this situation,” he told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. “I have no literal comment… The actual dress comments itself.”

The Step Up star was thrilled to work with the beauty on the film which promises a steamy lap dance scene with both superstar actors.

“It’s supposed to be a big movie, it’s supposed to have that feeling that a big movie has,” Channing continued. “She’s an icon, like, it’s not hard to just be like, ‘Oh right, girl plus icon plus boy.’ Yeah, it’s just like a whole thing, you know? It’s fun!”

In the third installment of the Magic Mike franchise, Salma plays Maxandra Mendoza. She teased what it was like portraying the socialite and working with the cast of the comedy-drama prior to the film’s release.

“I play a strong woman,” the Frida actress revealed during a December 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “You know what was my day going into the office? I would just sit around and watch, like, 12 men, semi-naked dancing and doing pirouettes. And I got to boss them around.”

The past few months have been pretty busy for Salma, who has been on the road promoting her film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish with her pal Antonio Banderas. The pair first worked together in 1995 on the drama Desperado. Years later, both Salma and the Hollywood hunk have continued to land blockbuster acting roles and flaunt their age-defying looks.

The film producer, who shares daughter Valentina with husband François-Henri Pinault, also stars in another upcoming film, Without Blood, directed by Angelina Jolie.

“We just finished it,” Salma told Deadline of the movie in August 2022. “Angelina is the best director I’ve ever worked with. I absolutely loved working with her; enjoyed every second of it.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Salma’s see-through red carpet look.