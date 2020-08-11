Salma Hayek knows a thing or two about looking beautiful, so it’s no surprise her makeup-free selfies get more and more gorgeous as the years go on. Even though fans are used to seeing the From Dusk till Dawn actress dressed to the nines on Hollywood red carpets, Salma looks most radiant when she’s sporting her natural beauty.

In fact, the American-Mexican actress loves sharing photos of her makeup-free face on social media. This past May, Salma revealed she isn’t afraid of aging as she embraced her grey hair in a candid Instagram post.

“Be proud of your roots,” the Frida star wrote alongside a photo of her light-colored locks on full display. Selma proved she was proud of her look as she added the hashtag “silver fox” at the end of her post.

Although Salma is happier than ever in her 50s, there were times throughout her career when she struggled with self-confidence. “In America, they used to tell actresses they expired at 30,” she told InStyle in August 2019. “That’s why I was scared. Now I don’t care about getting older. When I turned 40 and then 50, I didn’t mind at all.”

In a previous interview with Harper’s Bazaar in June 2016, the Ugly Betty actress — who shares daughter Valentina with longtime husband François-Henri Pinault — said she’s feeling “great” about her body.

“I was always borderline chubby because I like my food and, frankly, I like my wine,” she shared at the time. Even though Salma said she’s “not like the girl next door who is easy to cast” because of her “short” and “wavy body,” she insisted the key to confidence is embracing your differences. “You have to get up and become your own work of art,” she gushed.

Salma is all about staying on top of her health and beauty, but she isn’t interested in cosmetic procedures. While once chatting with DuJour, the Desperado actress explained the reason she “[doesn’t] believe” in Botox.

“Listen, if there was something you could do that would keep you looking good, I would do it,” she said. “But I’m in love with my husband … and I want to look like a lovely lady when I’m 70. I want him to see me and think, ‘OK, my girl is old now, but there’s still beauty there.'”

