Eternals actress Salma Hayek’s gorgeous home will leave you speechless! She and her husband, François-Henri Pinault, frequently travel back and forth from England to Los Angeles. Some of the fondest memories they’ve made with daughter Valentina have been in their London mansion located on Hampstead’s Bishops Avenue.

The 30 Rock alum has always spoken fondly of living in London. However, in a November 2021 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Salma revealed that her family believed their house was haunted. After witnessing doors opening and closing by themselves and hearing the piano playing by itself, she decided to bring in an expert to sage the house.

Salma joked that the two ghosts with “good vibes” were allowed to remain in the home. Despite the paranormal activity, the family seems to be happy in their beautiful manor. The Frida actress has shared glimpses of her property on social media as it is where she decided to stay at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The estate also boasts several spare bedrooms for Salma’s A-list friends to crash. In January 2020, she starred with Tiffany Haddish in the film Like a Boss. The pair became good friends, with the comedian even staying at her costar’s home. She was enamored with the lavish decor and the marvelous closet.

“I get there, and her house is like a palace. And she says, ‘OK, pick a room.’ And I’m like, ‘First off, the fact that you tell me to pick a room is, like, amazing,’” she told The Guardian ahead of the film’s release. “Then she shows me her closet and it is the most amazing thing in the world, Gucci, whatever, everything. And I’m like, ‘I’ll sleep in here!’”

The elegant home is full of dark wood furnishings, floor-to-ceiling windows and of course, plenty of space for their guests and pets. Salma adopted a pet owl named Kering who has become just like a member of the family.

“When my husband is not in town, she sleeps in the room with me,” Salma admitted during an April 2021 interview with People. “We have certain routines before we go to sleep. I watch TV with my iPad, and she likes to stand on the iPad.”

