Ryan Seacrest Uses Leaf Blower on Lionel Richie on American Idol

Ryan Seacrest brought the silliness during some behind-the-scenes shenanigans with Lionel Richie on American Idol on May 12.

Disney Night was full of memorable moments for both the contestants and the judges on American Idol. In between the incredible performances from the five remaining contestants in the episode, Ryan, 49, used a leaf blower to style Lionel’s hair in a clip shared on the host’s Instagram account.

Lionel, 74, played along by throwing his hands in the air and moving around in his swivel chair at the judges table. Members of the live audience loved seeing the fun interaction between the costars. They cheered and clapped their hands during the bit.

“Ryan is in great form these days! Great job on Lionel’s hair,” one person commented underneath the clip, while another wrote, “Ryan is so helpful and such a good host. I can’t wait to see him on Wheel Of Fortune.”

Ryan is set to take over hosting duties on Wheel of Fortune in season 42 after Pat Sajak steps down from the role. But for right now, fans are loving seeing him let his personality show on American Idol.

Later on in the episode, Ryan took the stage to reveal which three contestants would be moving on into the final stage of the competition. It was Abi Carter, Will Moseley and Jack Blocker who advanced, while Triston Harper and Emmy Russell were sent home.

Disney/Eric McCandless

Just weeks earlier, Ryan experienced a wave of emotion when Emmy, 25, performed her original song “Want You” on the show on April 14. The radio host broke down in tears after hearing the ballad.

“Ryan, do you want somebody to want you like that, too?” Katy Perry said after seeing tears streaming down his face. “Love me, love me like I love you,” Ryan responded, referencing the lyrics of the song.

Ryan recently went through a period of change after he and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige Petcosky, broke up in April.

“After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways,” a source told People at the time. “They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors.”

“Ryan’s so busy, and that didn’t help,” an insider told Closer following their breakup after three years of dating. “His schedule left little time for Aubrey as it was, so they decided it was best to call it quits.”

“She wants marriage and kids,” the source said of the model, who is 23 years Ryan’s junior. “That shouldn’t come as a shock.”