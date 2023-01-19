Rosie O’Donnell Has Undergone a Weight Loss Transformation: Photos Then and Now

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell kicked off 2023 by embarking on a weight loss journey. The A League of Their Own actress revealed that she shed some pounds and was making big lifestyle changes in the new year. She’s always been very candid about her health and wellness with fans over the years.

In a video shared on both TikTok and Instagram in January 2023, Rosie was eager to share a weight loss update before taking her youngest daughter, Dakota, to school.

“Good morning. I’m on my way to school to drop her off, and I needed to let you know I lost 10 pounds since Christmas,” she shared. “Ten pounds, I’m very happy.”

The former host of The View is also a mom to kids Parker, Chelsea, Blake and Vivienne, whom she welcomed via adoption and artificial insemination during her marriages to her first wife, Kelli Carpenter, and her second wife, Michelle Rounds. In other videos, Rosie revealed that her doctor prescribed her Mounjaro and Repatha, which has decreased her appetite.

While there have been instances where the Emmy winner has had a glass of champagne or wine, she’s largely been sticking to drinking water.

“I really stopped drinking five or six Cokes a day,” she continued. “All I drink is water now,” adding, “I’m not eating sugar as much as I can.”

Rosie revealed she is also “trying to move more.” This isn’t the first time the mom of five got candid about her weight loss. In 2015, she shared that she lost 64 pounds after undergoing a vertical gastric sleeve surgery two years prior. Before the surgery, she weighed 240 pounds.

“Believe it or not, that surgery changed my life,” she told People in November 2015. “It doesn’t reroute your intestines. You have no issue with going to the bathroom in public. But your relationship with food ends.”

Rosie was inspired to lose weight after suffering a heart attack in 2012, largely changing her perspective on health and wellness.

“I had a heart attack at 50,” the Sleepless in Seattle star recalled. “When I woke up, they said, ‘You should have died.’ Doctors said, ‘We need you to lose 50 pounds in the next year, but you can’t have surgery or anything in the next year because you’ve had a heart attack.’”

Eventually, she was able to have the life-changing weight loss procedure after trying a couple of diets.

“I went to the Internet, and I looked up where Bill Clinton did that weird diet, and I went on that diet. Basically, impossible, in my opinion, but I did that diet for a couple of months,” she said during a February 2015 interview on The Dr. Oz Show. “I went vegan for a couple of months. I just couldn’t do it.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Rosie’s weight loss journey over the years.