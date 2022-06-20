There’s no shame in getting surgical help when it comes to weight loss. Many stars have turned to getting gastric bypass surgery and other procedures to help them lose weight and keep it off in the long term.

One celebrity who kept her procedure private is Kelly Osbourne. She didn’t reveal that she had a gastric sleeve procedure until announcing in August 2020 that she’d lost 85 pounds. She later declared on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast, “I had surgery. I don’t give a f—k what anyone has to say.”

“I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago,” she explained, adding that she still had to do plenty of work to keep the pounds off. “The kind of surgery I had … if you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction,” she said. “So, anyone who’s thinking of doing something like this, really think about that.”

“I had to do a year of stand-alone therapy to prepare myself for the surgery before I even had it,” she continued. “What people don’t realize is, it cuts out this hormone that if you have addiction issues, it stops your craving and it makes you not emotionally eat, which is a huge problem for me … All it is, is a push in the right direction. It doesn’t solve all your problems. It’s not a quick fix.”

Actress and comedian Rosie O’Donnell underwent vertical gastric sleeve surgery in 2013, a year after she suffered a heart attack. Within two years, she went from a high of 240 to 176 pounds. Rosie explained to People in 2015 how like Kelly, the procedure also curbed her appetite and food cravings.

“For me, it’s been two years. It used to be on Halloween, the week before, I would start sweating until Christmas, because I had huge problems not going and stealing their (her kids) candy,” Rosie shared, adding, “I couldn’t help myself.”