Rod Stewart may be one of rock ‘n’ roll’s biggest names, but being a grandpa is one of his favorite roles of all! The “Maggie May” singer posed for a candid photo with his two youngest grandchildren, Louie and Otis, in a recent Instagram Story.

In the July 23 picture, Rod, 78, hugged the adorable little ones as they sat on his lap. The rocker looked dapper in a pair of khaki pants and a baby blue button-down shirt. His grandkids wore patterned onesies as they spent some time with their doting grandpa.

“Louie on the right wing — Otis on the left wing — Grandad down the middle,” Rod captioned the post.

The boys are just three days apart and already look like Rod’s mini-mes. Otis was born to Rod’s daughter Ruby and her partner, Jake Kalick, on May 9. Louie was born on May 12 to Rod’s son Liam and his girlfriend, Nicole.

“This love … unlike any other love I’ve ever known,” Ruby, 36, gushed in an Instagram caption after her son’s arrival. “I am only a mirror of what I feel from you. I can’t remember what life was like before you. But nothing else matters now that you’re here. Your arrival into the world marks the beginning of our family.”

Courtesy of Rod Stewart/Instagram

In addition to Louie and Otis, Rod is also a grandfather to Delilah Del Toro, whom his daughter Kimberly welcomed with actor Benicio Del Toro in 2011. Rod’s fans have seen other sweet photos of the musician’s grandkids over on his wife Penny Lancaster’s Instagram page.

On Monday, July 24, Penny, 52, shared a cute photo holding her two grandsons and revealed the nickname she wants them to call her. “Very happy Grandma Pep Pep,” she captioned the candid snap.

In the comments section, Ruby left a number of heart emojis. Others pointed out how stunning Penny looked during the outing.

“The most glam gran I’ve seen,” one follower wrote, while another agreed, “Such a glamorous and stunning grandmother.”

Earlier this month, the entire Stewart clan vacationed in Spain. Kimberly, 43, shared a rare family photo on her Instagram page during the trip. “La Familia,” she simply captioned the post. Rod stood in the middle of his blended brood with Penny by his side along with his kids and grandkids.