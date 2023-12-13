Your account
Robert Herjavec and wife Kym Johnson pose with Mickey Mouse and their kids

Courtesy of Robert Herjavec/Instagram

Robert Herjavec and Wife Kym Johnson Vacation in ‘Magical’ Hawaii With Their Kids [Photos]

Dec 13, 2023 1:26 pm·
Robert Herjavec is taking a beat from his busy life as an investor! The Shark Tank star vacationed with his wife, Kym Johnson, and their twins, Hudson and Haven, at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, in Hawaii.

“Thank you @disney @disneyaulani for an unforgettable family break!” Robert, 61, captioned a carousel of photos from the trip on Instagram on Tuesday, December 12. “The most magical place in Hawaii — it was a blast!”

Scroll below to see photos from Robert’s recent family vacation.

