He’s the man who never ages, but just as Rob Lowe found the fountain of youth, he also found happiness in fatherhood. As the dad of his two sons, the West Wing actor is so proud to watch Matthew Lowe and John Lowe follow in his footsteps.

“Family means absolutely everything to Rob,” a friend of the star once exclusively told Closer Weekly. “It’s what’s kept him grounded and sober now for nearly 26 years. It helped Rob organize the priorities in his life.”

The Outsiders alum tied the knot with makeup artist Sheryl Berkoff in 1991, after first crossing paths on a blind date in 1983. It took a second meeting on the set of 1990’s Bad Influence to really ignite the flame, but they eventually fell in love and went on to start their family.

Matthew Edward Lowe

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Rob and Sheryl’s first child, Matthew, was born in 1993, and he is, of course, a spitting image of his father. Not only does he look like Rob, but Matthew is paving a career just as well.

After graduating from Duke University in 2016, Matthew joined his dad and little brother in the short-lived A&E reality show, The Lowe Files. The program, which ran throughout 2017, featured the trio traveling through the country to explore infamous unsolved mysteries — a curiosity that the TV star has always been interested in, and an interest he passed down to his kids.

The young man has also appeared in numerous TV interviews, so it is clear that he has no problem gracing our television screens. In addition to TV, however, Matthew’s LinkedIn states he went to Loyola Law School in Los Angeles from 2016 to 2019. According to his social media, Matthew is all about fishing and his dog.

Beginning in September 2021, Rob’s eldest son started working as the vice president of Miroma Ventures, an investment firm focused on growing consumer brands. Prior to taking on this role, he was the head of U.S. talent at the creator economy startup Komi. Matthew has had tremendous success as an entrepreneur and continues to look up to his famous father, who he gave a birthday shout-out to in a sweet March 2022 Instagram post.

“Happy Birthday to one of the best to ever do it! Truly an expert on all things and one of my best friends, I love you,” the businessman wrote.

Matthew and John are grown up and venturing off in their own lives, so Rob and Sheryl have been through many different experiences with their boys. Even though parenting is filled with trials and tribulations, the SAG Award winner said nothing compares to the happiness he feels from being a dad.

“[My kids] teach me lessons every day, and they give me s—t every day, but it’s a ton of love,” Rob joked with People in November 2020. “My greatest joy is definitely being a part of their lives.”

John Owen Lowe

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Born in 1995, the youngest of the Lowe sons also headed out to get a higher education. Unlike his big brother, though, he decided on Stanford University and graduated in 2018.

John also appeared on The Lowe Files, but he took his talents to scripted television. He played Joel Zadak and shared many funny scenes with his dad’s character, Dean Sanderson, on the Fox show The Grinder.

After taking a look at his Instagram, you’ll notice John is all about working out, playing golf and hanging out with friends.

John is known for leaving hilarious comments on his father’s Instagram page. The pair are very close and do everything together from working out to attending sporting events.

In 2023, Rob and John Owen began starring together in the Netflix comedy series Unstable, portraying a father-son duo working together at a tech bio company.

“The story of Unstable is really the story of us,” Rob told Us Weekly of sharing the screen with his son in April 2023. “It’s a story about a dad trying to love and support his son through everything, and his son putting up a little bit of a fight. That is a story that almost every parent and child can relate to, and of course Johnny came in and made it all very hysterical.”

For John Owen, working with his dad was very rewarding, but certainly came with its challenges.

“Stepping into this role was more work and more emotionally draining than I ever thought it would be, but that is what made it so special,” he shared. “The more of myself I poured into the show, the more I got out of it for myself. Oh, and having my dad there helped, or sometimes didn’t, but either way, I had a lot of support.”