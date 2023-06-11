Last year, Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band had to postpone tour dates due to COVID. “It was a bit awkward because the first tour went down. The second tour went down. But we have great confidence we’re going to do all the gigs this year,” Ringo tells Closer.

At 82, the former Beatle is still as excited as a schoolboy to get behind his drum kit. “Playing has never been grueling,” says the musician. “When I’m on the road, I want to play. I don’t want to sit in a hotel and relax for three days. I’d rather play every night, then have a day off so we can get to the next venue.”

During the pandemic, the nine-time Grammy winner kept himself busy by creating a five-song EP, Zoom In, from his home studio. “It was a lifesaver,” he says. “But we were all in masks, and that’s not what music is about.” Ringo also lent his drumming and singing skills long distance to pandemic projects by other artists. “I didn’t see them!” he says. “They just send the files and I do whatever I do.”

Hitting the road again is not the only project that Ringo is anticipating. He’s also planning to record a mini-album of country music. “I got one of the most beautiful country songs I’ve heard in a long time, and it’s very old-school country,” he confides. “So I thought, ‘Hey, I’m going to make a country EP.’ But that won’t be out until next year.”

He credits his fans for keeping him energized and enthusiastic about life and making music. “I love theaudience and they love me. The audience is part of the reason I go out because they give so much back,” says Ringo, who calls himself a fortunate man. “I’ve played with a couple of good bands, and I played in the greatest band in my world — with my three brothers. I just love playing live. Life is good.”