After officially becoming a member of The Beatles in 1962, Ringo Starr cemented his status as one of the most famous drummers of all time. Beatlemania swept across the globe and had such a strong hold on the music industry until the band split in 1970. He continued on with his own incredibly successful music career in the decades that followed.

During his time with the esteemed rock band, Ringo struck up a great friendship with bandmate Paul McCartney. Even after the group went their separate ways, the duo collaborated together on several projects including “Average Person” and “Not Such a Bad Boy.” In a 1981 interview with Modern Drummer, he expressed how grateful he was for his time with The Beatles and working with such talented musicians.

“To play with three other people, any other people, when it works is when everyone is hitting it together, no one is racing, no one’s dragging, the song is good or the track is good and the music is good,” he said. “If you’re not a musician, I don’t know if you’ll understand it, when three, four, or ten of you, or a hundred-piece orchestra, hit it together for as much time as you can … There’s a magic in that that is unexplainable. I can’t explain what I get from that. It’s getting high for me. Just a pure musical high.”

After earning the love of Beatles fans, Ringo also found love with his second wife, Barbara Bach. The Grammy winner was married once before to Maureen Cox from 1965 to 1975. He and the hairdresser welcomed three children during their marriage: Zak Starkey, Jason Starkey and Lee Starkey.

He met Barbara in 1980 while working on the film Caveman. They got married one year later. The former Bond Girl is a mom to two kids, Francesca Gregorini and Gianni Gregorini, from her first marriage to Augusto Gregorini. Decades after they first met, Ringo could not be happier with his wife and their blended family.

​​“I love the woman,” he told The Irish News in January 2021. “I loved her from when I first saw her at LAX in 1980. She was at the airport with a boyfriend, and I was at the airport checking in, and we happened to be going to Mexico to do the same movie.

The hitmaker is still hard at work making music, pursuing his passion for art and providing fans with nostalgic material over on his social media accounts. He often shares videos spreading his famous message of “peace and love.”

Keep scrolling to learn five interesting facts about Ringo.