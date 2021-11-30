Richard Starkey, better known by his moniker, Ringo Starr, is one of the most famous and highest-earning drummers in the entire world. The musician’s life was forever changed in 1962 when he joined the British rock band The Beatles. From then on, Ringo has earned a staggering net worth thanks to the group’s global success.

Ringo has an estimated net worth of $350 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Born in 1940, the musician grew up in Liverpool and fell ill with tuberculosis when he was 14. To help pass the time during his recovery, the nurses in the hospital gave the patients tambourines and drums to play. It was then that he had a major revelation about his future career.

“He gave me a little drum, and from that minute, I wanted to be a drummer,” he shared in a 2021 interview with You & I. “I look at myself now; I’m still doing this, and that’s what’s far out. We’re in a great business because we don’t have to retire; we can just go on as long as we can, and I plan to go on a lot longer than 80.”

Syspeo/Sipa/Shutterstock

He was invited to join The Beatles as the replacement for their drummer, Pete Best. Ringo quickly graduated from playing the drums to singing lead vocals in some of the group’s biggest hits like ​​”With a Little Help from My Friends” and “Yellow Submarine.” Over 73 million people tuned in to watch the band make their live U.S. television debut on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1964. Beatlemania swept across the entire world, selling more than 600 million albums worldwide and over 1.6 billion singles.

In the early days of joining The Beatles, Ringo owned a portion of Beatles Ltd., a corporation giving each member a share of their royalties to invest. It later became known as Apple Corps, a conglomerate that produced The Beatles movies, including Yellow Submarine and Let It Be. He and Paul McCartney, along with the estates of John Lennon and George Harrison, still control a portion of Apple Corps.

In 1970, the talented songwriter announced his departure from The Beatles to pursue a solo career. Throughout the decade, Ringo released seven studio albums and penned a number of chart-topping hits. He went on to narrate the animated series Thomas & Friends in 1984 and continued to release several more of his 20 solo studio albums.

The nine-time Grammy Award winner was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. In addition to leading a music career that has spanned six decades, Ringo also became an actor in several supporting roles. He always had a knack for photography and an interest in film. Even after years of tremendous fame and fortune, Ringo still holds one sentiment very close to his heart.

“Don’t be your own worst enemy. Be your own best friend. As long as it’s for love and for peace, then I’m okay,” he shared in the 2014 book The Common Thread of Overcoming Adversity and Living Your Dreams. “That’s the sentiment I’m always trying to send out to the world: peace and love. That was the message we were handing out to the world with The Beatles — and I think you could say it went pretty well.”