Actor Richard Gere shared a rare comment about life as a dad to his sons in a new interview with Vanity Fair Spain.

“The truth is we don’t go out much. We have three small children. An 11-year-old, a 5-year-old, and a 4-year-old,” Richard, 74, told the outlet in an interview published on Tuesday, April 16, which was translated from Spanish. “So around 9:30 at night, we are all asleep. If we watch something, it will be on the big television we have at home.”

Richard opened up about moving his family to Spain, where his wife Alejandra Silva is originally from, and how his wife and his eldest son, Homer, 24, haven’t watched many of his iconic movies, including Runaway Bride, Chicago and Shall We Dance?.

“He doesn’t understand it,” the actor said of his eldest son, whom he shares with ex-wife Carey Lowell. “And it is also very difficult for him to see me on the screen because even if I play an extreme character, I am still his father and it is difficult for him to get into the story.”

While Homer is unaware of his father’s superstardom, Richard revealed that he and his son have acting as a mutual interest as he “seems to enjoy it.”

“As it happens, he just started acting too. He has suddenly become interested,” he told the publication. “He’s been writing and directing little movies, so we have this new thing in common.”

The Chicago star was married twice before crossing paths with Alejandra, 41, in 2014 when Richard stayed at a hotel in Positano, Italy, owned by her family. The pair began dating that year, later tying the knot in 2018.

Richard and Alejandra announced they were expecting their first child together that same year and son Alexander arrived in 2019. In April 2020, the pair welcomed their second child together, another son whose moniker has been kept private.

Alejandra is also a mother to son Albert, whom she welcomed during a previous relationship.

The Hollywood hunk has opened up about becoming a father several times in the past, admitting he warmed up to the idea after becoming a stepfather to Carey’s daughter, Hannah Dunne, from a previous relationship.

“It was actually quite simple. I never had an issue about children one way or the other,” the Pretty Woman star explained in a 2002 interview with The Guardian. “With Carey, she had a child from a previous marriage, and it was just a natural thing, caring for this child, having our own child. It was totally spontaneous and right.”