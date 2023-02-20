Pretty Woman actor Richard Gere is on the mend after suffering from a sudden illness while vacationing in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico, on February 19. The Golden Globe winner’s wife, Alejandra Silva, kept fans updated on his health amid his recovery. Scroll below for details on Richard’s hospitalization and an update on his current condition.

What Happened to Richard Gere?

Richard was in Mexico celebrating his wife’s 40th birthday when he fell ill. Before leaving for the vacation, the Chicago star already had a bad cough that worsened during the trip, according to multiple outlets. He checked himself into a hospital where he was later diagnosed with pneumonia. After receiving his diagnosis, Richard stayed in the hospital overnight where he was treated with antibiotics. The Pennsylvania native was discharged the following day and continued his recovery surrounded by his family.

Courtesy of Alejandra Silva/Instagram

News of his illness came just days after Alejandra revealed that the whole family had recently recovered from a sickness. The publicist and the Runaway Bride actor, who wed in 2018, share two children, sons Alexander and a second child whose name was not revealed to the public. Richard is also a dad to his eldest son, Homer, whom he welcomed during his marriage to Law & Order alum Carey Lowell. Alejandra is also a mom to one son, Albert, from her previous marriage to financier Govind Friedland.

“Thank you all for the birthday wishes,” she captioned a February 16 Instagram post featuring her kids walking along the beach. “After almost three weeks of everyone being sick in our family, today, finally, I feel much better! Thank you for all the love. I give it all back to you!”

On February 19, Alejandra provided her followers with another update on her husband’s recovery during the trip.

“I woke up this morning and I saw the news and all your kind and [worrying] messages, he is recovering — he is [feeling] much better today!” she captioned a photo snapped while walking with a face mask-clad Richard and their youngest child. “The worst has already [passed]! Thank you all for [your] sweet messages — we really appreciate them!”

In her Instagram Stories, Alejandra shared a post from actor Ray Negron, who offered a supportive message to Richard and his loved ones.

“One of my very first films was The Cotton Club starring Richard Gere,” he captioned a throwback photo with the couple. “We have been very close friends since and I pray that he recuperates quickly from pneumonia. Love you, brother.”