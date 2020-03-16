Reese Witherspoon Shows Off the Impressive New Dance Routine That Son Deacon, 16, Taught Her

She may have stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to chat about her newly postponed Hulu TV series Little Fires Everywhere, but Reese Witherspoon couldn’t help but show off the new dance routine son Deacon taught her.

“He’s taught me a lot, my teenager,” the 43-year-old gushed during the Monday, March 16 episode, as the beloved TV host, 62, joked, “Has he?” “He has!” the Legally Blonde actress insisted.

The two Hollywood stars then began talking about a video Reese previously shared of her teenage son coaching her on how to do “The Woah.” The hit dance move became popular among kids across America and while the origin of the dance is unclear, it’s been linked back to the Texas hip-hop scene.

“Let’s watch the TikTok of you doing ‘The Woah,'” Ellen said. Moments later, a video of the Big Little Lies star — who shares Deacon and daughter Ava, 20, with ex Ryan Phillippe, and son Tennessee, 7, with husband Jim Toth — appeared on a massive screen behind them.

After the video played out of Reese and her handsome son trying to perfect the quick dance move, the doting mom questioned whether she aced it or not.

“How am I doing, Twitch?” she said to Ellen’s studio DJ Stephen Boss, who is best known by his nickname Twitch. “I’m getting better,” she teased. “The spirit is fantastic,” he hilariously replied.

“My arm placement is bad?” Reese wondered, before asking Ellen if she could do the dance move better. “Can you do ‘The Woah?’ Do you want to throw me you ‘The Woah?'”

After Reese and Ellen did the funny dance move together, both ladies were celebrated with studio applause. “Yay!” the Academy Award winner yelled.

While Reese is quick to learn a thing or two from her middle child, she recently opened up about teaching Deacon how to drive. The Morning Show actress jokingly dished about her son’s skills behind the wheel on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September 2019.

FIA Pictures / MEGA

“Oh, God. God help us all,” she quipped at the time, revealing the laughworthy reason why she considers Deacon a “better driver” than herself. “He’s a good driver. I get distracted a lot because I see cute dogs.”

“I’m like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to pull over!’ I will literally pull over and get out of the car if it’s a bulldog. Only a bulldog,” she hysterically continued. “I’m very preferential to certain breeds … if it’s being walked by somebody and it’s really cute. There’s probably a lot of pictures in the world of me on the side of the road with dogs.”

We love how much fun Reese has with her kids!