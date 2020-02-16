If you don’t know anything about Reese Witherspoon, you should know this one thing: she is crazy about her kids — and she recently took the weekend to spend it with her eldest child, Ava.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, February 16, to share an adorable selfie with her daughter, 20. “Weekend ski bunnies,” the actress wrote alongside the snap showing the duo all bundled up and smiling. Take a look at the pic below!

No surprise here, but people were loving the post, as they shared nothing but positive responses in the comments section. “Twins! Hope you gorgeous angels are having an amazing time!” one fan said. “Like mother, like daughter. Literally,” another added.

The Oscar-winner shares Ava, as well as son Deacon, 16, with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe. The pair tied the knot in 1999 before partying ways in 2007. Reese is now married to talent agent Jim Toth. Together they have one child — son Tennessee, 7.

Reese has always been open about praising her young daughter — she recently gushed about her on her birthday. “Watching your little girl grow into a gorgeous, thoughtful, compassionate, fun-loving young woman defies words,” the A-lister wrote via Instagram on September 9. “It has got to be the greatest gift I could ever receive. I love you @avaphillippe to the moon, around the stars and back! Happy 20th!”

Not to be outdone, Ava has also gushed about her famous mom in the past. “This is the gorgeous woman who taught me about the power of graciousness, love, ambition, and hard work,” Ava wrote next to a sunning photo of the Hollywood star putting on her earrings. “She inspires me everyday to live with gratitude for the life I’ve been given and compassion for others. I’m thinking about her a little extra today, that’s all.”

“How did I get so lucky to have a daughter like you?” the Big Little Lies star responded.

It is pretty clear that these two are extremely close and enjoy spending time together. Back in December, the two even had a lovely “girls night out.” We really can’t wait to see Reese and Ava’ s next fun adventure!