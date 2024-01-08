Ree Drummond’s daughter Paige Drummond has a new man in her life! The Pioneer Woman star revealed that her child is dating David Andersen in a blog post published on January 4.

In the post, Ree, 55, shared that David joined the family on a recent trip to Vail, Colorado, for New Year’s Eve.

“This is David. He’s Paige’s ‘friend.’ Not her friend, mind you. Her ‘friend,’” she wrote. “I won’t go into detail because that’s Paige’s place to do … but the smile on her face might give you some idea of how Paige feels about her new friend. I mean ‘friend.’ I mean, I’m going to stop writing this caption now!”

Further on in the blog, Ree shared that David “was only able to stay for the first three days” of the trip. Still, they made the most of his time in the popular ski hub.

“On his last day, I went out to breakfast with him and Paige,” the celebrity chef wrote alongside a cute photo with Paige, 24.

The University of Arkansas graduate debuted her new relationship on her Instagram account in November 2023. “A weekend I’m really thankful for,” Paige captioned a carousel of photos, including a snap cozying up to David.

Courtesy of Paige Drummond/Instagram

The following month, Paige shared several more pictures with her beau, smiling and laughing during their outings together. “You & me!!” she captioned a carousel of photos on her page in December 2023.

Paige previously dated Mitchell Adams, whom she went Instagram official with in 2021. It is unclear when the management consultant and her former flame split.

Also joining Ree on the ski trip was her eldest daughter, Alex Drummond Scott, and her husband, Mauricio Scott.

“It’s fun to travel with Alex and Mauricio,” the Frontier Follies author wrote. “They snowboard together and are always up for everything, and Alex can double as a mother when I need help getting the boys squared away with lift tickets or whatever else the mom-needing dudes need.”

Alex, 26, wed Mauricio in May 2021 on her family’s Oklahoma ranch property in front of their closest friends and family members.

“I love watching Alex and Mauricio’s newlywed relationship evolve and take shape,” Ree continued. “They have fun and laugh together, which I think lays such a firm foundation for whatever’s in store for them in the coming years. Laughter isn’t everything … but it sure does help.”