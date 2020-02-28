Don’t count Reba McEntire out just yet! The country singer is still “open to love” after she split from her ex-boyfriend Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo in November, a source divulges to Closer Weekly exclusively.

“She is always open to friendships, relationships and she loves companionship,” an insider explains in the magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now. “She has such a loving heart. At this point, she would only enter into a relationship if she was certain they want the same things.”

Kevin Wolf/AP/Shutterstock

What exactly is Reba, 64, looking for? Well, “She’d want someone to travel with her, to join her on the road, to try new things together,” the insider says. “She’s not [one] to hunker down at home!”

The “Fancy” singer has always lived a life full of adventure, and that’s not stopping anytime soon. While she waits on love to find her, Reba has been immersing herself in her work.

“[She] still keeps her workload full and has realized that work brings her a lot of joy and is rewarding for her because it’s a big source of confidence in her life,” the source reveals. “So that’s something I don’t see her giving up.”

After announcing she’s already working on new music and has some projects lined up, the “Does He Love You” singer is ready to start this new chapter in her life. “That’s probably the greatest lesson she has learned at this stage,” the insider says about Reba’s optimistic attitude. “She is single for the first time in years and she’s realized that she is okay with that. She is following her heart and making her own decisions and life is going great.”

Shutterstock

In November 2019, Reba split from Skeeter after two years together. An insider revealed to Closer that they parted ways due to the musician’s “busy schedule” and her ex’s “way of life” as a retiree.

Although we were sad to learn they broke up, we’re happy Reba is still keeping her heart open to finding love.

For more on Reba McEntire, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletter for more exclusive news!