Reba McEntire Teases New Music, Tour and Much More: ‘It’s Going to Be an Action-Packed Year’

It’s time to turn on the radio! Reba McEntire announced she’s officially working on new music just days after she rejoined her former record label Universal Music Group Nashville. The beloved country music star shared the good news on Twitter on Tuesday, February 25.

“Hi guys and gals, it’s Reba! I just wanted to tell you it’s going to be an action-packed year,” the 64-year-old beauty happily revealed in a short video. “We’ve got so many wonderful things going on — we’re going to be very busy. We want you to be a part of it!”

Shutterstock

Although the “Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” songstress didn’t give exact details regarding her big news, she couldn’t help but tease some upcoming projects. “We got the tour in Las Vegas with Brooks and Dunn, we’ve got my tour which I’m going on myself,” she gushed. “We got brand new stuff going on — a few new songs, new costumes, new lighting, new staging, everything like that.”

Besides music, Reba — who is considered one of the most successful female country performers of her generation — also announced another project she’s working on. “We got our new Spotify podcast, you’ll find that on Spotify, of course,” she shared. “And we’re really excited about all these new things.”

As the “Does He Love You” singer marveled over returning to Universal Music Group earlier this week, she told fans to “be expecting some new music along with getting to revisit my catalog of all the things I’ve been doing over the past years.” Yay!

Just days earlier, Reba shocked fans when she announced she was returning to her former longtime label to release new music. “It’s a wonderful feeling to be back with the family where I started,” she told UMG. “A full-circle moment. I am thrilled because my catalog is here at Universal, and I’m really excited to revisit all of the songs that I recorded many years ago and work with a team that’s so excited about my songs as I am.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The announcement of Reba’s upcoming music comes months after Closer Weekly broke the news that the country music icon and her longtime boyfriend, Skeeter Lazusso, sadly called it quits in May 2019. Despite any heartbreak following their two-year relationship, a source told Closer how excited and hopeful Reba is for the future.

“Reba feels like this is kind of a new start for her. She’s single, she’s going back on the road and she’s optimistic about what’s in store,” the insider exclusively revealed in December 2019. “She feels like her past couple of albums have opened her up to new fans and she loves that. She feels young and energized and is staying open to all new possibilities coming her way. Reba says she can’t believe how lucky she is that her fans have stayed loyal to her for all these years.”

We can’t wait to see what Reba has in store!