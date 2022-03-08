Country superstar Reba McEntire has proven that there is nothing she can’t do. The hitmaker is also a businesswoman and an actress, starring in Reba for six successful seasons from 2001 to 2007. After more than 50 years in the entertainment industry, fans may be shocked to find out some interesting facts about her.

Reba, born in 1955, grew up in Oklahoma and was encouraged by her family to pursue a singing career. She set out for Nashville in 1975 to meet with record executives, a trip that changed her life forever. The talented musician signed with PolyGram/Mercury Records and released her self-titled debut album under the label in 1977. Reba put out five more albums with Mercury before signing with MCA Nashville, another branch of Universal Music Group, in 1984.

Under MCA Nashville, the redhead found Billboard chart success with hits like “What Am I Gonna Do About You” and “Only in My Mind.” She led several sold-out tours since 1985 and scored countless awards as a top-selling country artist. Still, the three-time Grammy winner remains humble in her daily life.

“My family and my friends keep me grounded. No one’s going to let my head get too big and they bring me back down to Earth real quick if I get to floating off too far,” she told Thrive Global in December 2019 after the release of her 33rd album, Stronger Than the Truth. “My sister, Alice, gave me a toilet seat cover one time for Christmas that on the top said, ‘The Twinkle!’ So I’m still working on being that ‘star.’”

In her personal life, Reba has been married twice. The “Fancy” singer married her first husband, Charlie Battles, in 1967. She became a stepmother to his two children from a previous relationship, Lance Battles and Coty Battles. The couple divorced in 1987.

The Tremors actress married her second husband, Narvel Blackstock, in 1989. She became a stepmom to his three children: Shawna Blackstock, Brandon Blackstock and Chassidy Blackstock. The couple also welcomed one child together, son Shelby Blackstock, in 1990. Their marriage ended in 2015. Reba began dating her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, in January 2020.

“[We’ve been] having discussions about our past, our [families], funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress,” she said during an October 2020 episode of her podcast about her beau. “He’s very into my music, I’m very into his career — it’s just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny and very smart, and is interested in me too.”

