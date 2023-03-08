Home Town alum Randy Sherrell is a proud dad of two children, Ellie and Leo, whom he shares with his wife, Kerrie Sherrell. The woodworker worked closely with Erin and Ben Napier on the HGTV series before branching off to follow another career path. Keep scrolling to meet his kids.

Who Are Randy Sherell’s 2 Kids, Ellie and Leo?

Randy helped Ben build custom furniture pieces on Home Town prior to announcing his departure from the series in April 2022.

“​This is the most rewarding and humbling job I’ve ever had! In the past 3 years, working with @laurelmercantile has taught me more than I could ever forget,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with a group of like-minded people who want to see not only a town, but people grow. These people have given me an opportunity to pursue a true passion of mine. I started a photography business several years ago, now it will be my full-time project.”

The craftsman is an incredibly talented photographer, often snapping pics of his wife and kiddos during their family adventures.

“This little girl makes me know how much you can love someone,” Randy gushed in a June 2017 caption on Instagram accompanying an adorable photo of Ellie. The youngster, who was born in 2014, loves hanging out outside and spending time with her parents.

In another snap, Randy documented his daughter getting her ears pierced. “Faced some fears. Shed some tears,” he wrote. In February 2023, Ellie competed in her first beauty pageant.

“Our brave girl stepped out of her comfort zone today and did something new,” Kerrie shared on Instagram with a series of photos from the event. “It was all her idea and we just went with it. I am so proud of her for being so brave. If you know her, you know this was a big deal. She is so shy. She is beautiful inside and out. We love our Ellie Rose!”

In July 2018, Leo made his debut on his father’s Instagram account. Randy snapped pictures of his son’s first moments after he was born, including meeting his big sister for the first time. He has grown so much over the past few years and looks like his dad’s mini-me!

The little one attended his first day of school in August 2022. Though he was in tears when his parents dropped him off, Kerrie was grateful to capture the memory on camera, writing, “The days are long but the years are short.”