Fans of Erin and Ben Napier love learning more about their community in Laurel, Mississippi. The small town is the location of the hit HGTV series Home Town, with a cast full of friends and family members who assist in their home renovation projects. Mallorie Rasberry has become a favorite on the program with her helpful DIY tips. Get to know more about the TV personality by scrolling below.

Who Is Mallorie Rasberry From ‘Home Town’?

Mallorie is Erin’s best friend and always offers a helping hand during episodes of Home Town. The HGTV personality moved to Laurel after graduating from the University of Mississippi in 2008 and has assisted in restoring the historic town and its classic homes. She is one of the co-owners of Laurel Mercantile Co., the online retailer and series of storefronts that sell American-made home and lifestyle products.

Courtesy of Mallorie Rasberry/Instagram

In addition to her DIY expertise and home decorating skills, Mallorie, an accountant, also owns the firm Rasberry Financial Services with her husband, Jim Rasberry. Jim is Erin’s first cousin. Mallorie and Jim met for the first time at an art exhibit Erin created in Oxford, Mississippi, and hit it off. The couple also owns multiple properties that are listed on Airbnb.

“Our hope is that each person that visits Laurel leaves inspired, optimistic and thankful for their own hometown and goes back home to make a difference,” the Mississippi native wrote in a May 2018 post on the Laurel Mercantile Co. blog. “Because they sure are making a difference here in Laurel, even if they realize it or not.”

During a season 5 episode of Home Town, Mallorie was featured in a segment cooking jambalaya, which left viewers buzzing online for the recipe. All of the interest in the dish led her to share the touching story behind the recipe in a blog post.

“Aunt Betty, my dad’s oldest sister, taught me how to make it when I was in college; I guess she knew that every young, single girl needed an ace up her sleeve,” Mallorie wrote. “So, whenever I pull out the ingredients, I’m instantly transported back to her kitchen, deep in South Louisiana. I can hear her voice and see her handwritten ingredient list, which makes me love it all the more after losing her last summer. I miss her fiercely, but I’m so thankful for my little Jambalaya Time Machine; her legacy lives on with every pan we make.”

Do Mallorie and Jim Rasberry Have Any Children?

Mallorie and Jim are the proud parents of two daughters: Lucy and Lottie. She often shares adorable photos of her girls on Instagram along with cute selfies with Erin.