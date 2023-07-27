Royal life is a piece of pie for King Charles III and Queen Camilla — literally! At the 140th annual Sandringham Flower Show on Wednesday, July 26, Camilla fell into a pool of laughter after realizing how much a pie resembled His Majesty.

“That looks much like my husband,” she said through giggles while pointing at the pie, which was shaped like Charles’ face.

Fresh baked goods were sprawled out on the table in front of Camilla at the Norfolk, England, event. Though she looked interested in all of the other delicious confections, the pie remained the one that stuck out to her the most.

In fact, the queen called the king over to look at the pie, which even featured an impressive crown made out of pie crust. The baker decorated the crown with drops of colorful icing to resemble gems. Charles wore a similar crown during his coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“It’s an artwork, I think,” Charles said with a smile after taking a look at the dessert.

Daniel Leal/Pool/Shutterstock

Their playful interaction was one of the many highlights of the Sandringham Flower Show, a prestigious horticultural event. Camilla’s floral Fiona Clare outfit fit perfectly with the theme. She paired her green dress with nude heels and a woven purse. Charles wore a khaki suit and a red tie.

The couple arrived in a horse-drawn carriage and greeted members of the crowd as they entered the estate, which draws an estimated 20,000 attendees each year. Several competitions are held during the festival in the areas of vegetables, fruits and floral displays.

The pie was entered in a competition in the category of “a dainty dish to set before a king.” It’s safe to say the baker’s artistry impressed both Charles and Camilla and made them smile. In addition to spending time browsing the desserts, the pair toured a “Flowers From the Farm” showcase. Camilla took a flower from the exhibition and pinned it on her husband’s blazer.

The outing came just a week after Camilla celebrated her 76th birthday, her first as queen consort. To mark the occasion, the bells of Westminster Abbey rang to celebrate, and “Happy Birthday” was played during the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace. A 41-gun salute in London’s Green Park was also conducted by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery. Camilla enjoyed a day off from public engagements on her birthday.