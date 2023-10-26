Every year when the colder months roll around, there seem to be more and more pumpkin spice products on the shelves — and we still can’t get enough! What makes this flavor so crave-worthy? “Pumpkin spice is wonderfully versatile and can enhance the taste, appearance and aroma of so many foods and dishes, from hot drinks, sweet cakes, cookies, desserts and fruit to savory snacks, vegetables, dips and chili,” says Heather Thomas, author of the new book The Pumpkin Spice Cookbook. The proof is in these mouthwatering recipes — try one today, then be prepared to make it again and again.

Mulled Wine With Pumpkin Spice

(Serves 8)

2 oranges

1 lemon

2 cinnamon sticks

6 whole cloves

1 tsp. whole allspice berries

2 to 3 tsp. pumpkin spice mix*

1 ⁄2 cup white sugar

1 1 ⁄4 cups water

2 bottles fullbodied fruity red wine

1 ⁄2 cup brandy, rum or port (optional)

Directions:

1. Peel a large strip of rind off 1 orange and another strip off the lemon. Place in a large saucepan with spices. Add sugar, water and red wine and set over a low to medium heat.

2. Stir until the sugar dissolves, then continue to heat 15 min. — taking care not to allow it to boil — until the spicy flavors develop and infuse the wine.

3. Cut the lemon and oranges into thin slices. Add to mulled wine with the brandy, rum or port (if using) and simmer 5 minutes.

4. Ladle the hot mulled wine into heatproof glasses to serve.

*For pumpkin spice mix: Mix together 6 tsp. cinnamon, 2 tsp. nutmeg, 2 tsp. ginger and 1 tsp. cloves.

PER SERVING: 155 calories, 0 grams protein, 16 grams carbs, 0 grams fiber, 13 grams sugar, 0 grams fat.

Pumpkin Spiced Latte Milkshake

(Serves 2)

1 cup milk

2 tbsp. canned pumpkin purée/100% pure pumpkin

1 tsp. pumpkin spice mix *, plus extra for dusting the top of the milkshake

4 shots espresso or freshly brewed strong coffee

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 cups coffee or vanilla ice cream

Whipped cream and cinnamon sticks, to garnish

1. Put the milk, pump – kin purée, pumpkin spice mix, espresso or coffee, vanilla extract and ice cream in a blender. Blitz until smooth.

2. Divide the milkshake between two tall glasses and top with some whipped cream and a dusting of pumpkin spice mix. Serve immediately, garnished with cinnamon sticks.

*For pumpkin spice mix: Mix together 6 tsp. ground cinnamon, 2 tsp. ground or finely grated nutmeg, 2 tsp. ground ginger and 1 tsp. ground cloves. The mix will stay fresh in an airtight glass jar for up to 12 months.

PER SERVING: 213 calories, 7 grams protein, 24 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 20 grams sugar, 10 grams fat.

Pumpkin Spiced Ginger Cake

(Serves 8)

1⁄2 cup corn syrup

1⁄4 cup butter 1 cup AP flour

1⁄4 cup self-rising flour

1 tsp. baking soda

Pinch of sea salt

2 tsp. pumpkin spice mix *

1⁄2 cup dark muscovado sugar

1⁄2 cup milk

1 free-range egg

Grated zest and juice of 1 orange

4 knobs of stem ginger in syrup, chopped

1 cup powdered sugar

2 tbsp. lemon juice

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 325°F. Butter a loaf pan. Line base with parchment. In a pan over low, melt corn syrup and butter.

2. Mix dry ingredients. Beat milk and egg; add dry mix. Add orange zest and juice, butter mixture and ginger.

3. Transfer to loaf pan; bake 50 minutes. Cool in pan 10 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack.

4. In a bowl, stir lemon juice into powdered sugar until smooth. Ice cake and decorate with more stem ginger. Let set. Slice and serve.

*For pumpkin spice mix: Mix together 6 tsp. cinnamon, 2 tsp. nutmeg, 2 tsp. ginger and 1 tsp. cloves.

PER SERVING: 311 calories, 3 grams protein, 62 grams carbs, 1 gram fiber, 35 grams sugar, 7 grams fat.