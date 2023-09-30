One of our favorite parts about the fall is sitting down on a chillier-than-expected evening with a steaming bowl of soup. Whether we’re slurping noodles, spooning up a thick and creamy broth, or chewing on bites of hearty chili, soup is utter satisfaction in a bowl. “Asked what their favorite soup is, people rarely give me the same response twice,” shares Shelly Westerhausen Worcel, author of the new cookbook Every Season Is Soup Season. “I think this is because most people turn to soup for comfort, and comfort means so many different things to different people.” Regardless of what it means to you, we have a soup to fit the bill. Try one of these delicious bowls tonight!

Broccoli-Cheddar Soup

(Serves 6)

4 tbsp. unsalted butter

1 white onion, diced

2 celery stalks, diced

1 tsp. salt

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tsp. ground mustard

1 ⁄2 tsp. pepper

1 ⁄4 tsp. cayenne pepper

1 ⁄4 cup flour

4 cups vegetable broth

1 lb. broccoli florets, chopped (about 4 cups)

2 carrots, peeled and cut into matchsticks

8 oz. sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded

4 oz. medium Cheddar cheese, shredded

1 cup half-and-half

Directions:

1. In a large pot over medium, melt butter. Add onion, celery and 1 ⁄2 tsp. salt; cook 5 minutes. Add garlic, mustard, pepper and cayenne; cook 30 seconds. Add flour; whisk 2 to 3 minutes. Add broth, broccoli, carrots and remaining salt. Bring to a boil.

2. Turn down heat; simmer 15 to 20 minutes. Add cheeses and half-and-half; stir 1 minute. Taste and season. Serve warm.

PER SERVING: 431 calories, 20 grams protein, 18 grams carbs, 3 grams fiber, 5 grams sugar, 32 grams fat.

Chickpea Noodle Soup

(Serves 6)

2 tbsp. olive oil

4 celery stalks, diced

2 carrots, peeled and sliced

1 onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

3 pcs. lemon peel

1 tsp. salt

1 ⁄4 tsp. pepper

1 ⁄4 tsp. red pepper flakes

4 cups vegetable broth

1 (15 oz.) can chickpeas, rinsed

2 bay leaves

2 tbsp. yellow miso

1 1 ⁄2 tbsp. lemon juice

1 ⁄4 cup chopped fresh dill

Directions:

1. In a pot over medium, cook first 4 ingredients 10 minutes. Add next 5 ingredients; cook 30 seconds. Add next 3 ingredients, 2 cups water; boil. Simmer 15 minutes.

2. Add noodles*, cover and simmer 6 minutes.

3. Whisk miso into 1 cup broth. Return to soup with lemon juice. Remove bay leaves. Serve topped with dill.

*For noodles: Pulse 1 1 ⁄2 cups flour and 1 ⁄4 tsp. salt in a food processor. Add 2 eggs, 1 tbsp. water; pulse to crumbs. Make a ball; knead until smooth. Cover with plastic; let rest 30 minutes. Halve. Roll out to squares 1 ⁄8″ thick. Cut 2 x 1 ⁄2″ strips.

PER SERVING: 311 calories, 12 grams protein, 49 grams carbs, 6 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar, 8 grams fat.

Smoked Paprika Torilla Soup

(Serves 6)

1 red onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 jalapeño, minced

2 tbsp. olive oil

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 tbsp. chili powder

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 ⁄4 tsp. cayenne

1 tsp. salt

4 cups vegetable broth

2 (15 oz.) cans black beans, rinsed

1 (28 oz.) can crushed fire-roasted tomatoes

1 cup frozen corn

1 ⁄4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 tbsp. lime juice

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 375°F. In a pot over medium, cook onion, pepper and jalapeño in oil 5 minutes. Add next 6 ingredients; cook 30 seconds.

2. Add next 4 ingredients; boil, then simmer 30 minutes. Stir in cilantro and lime juice.

3. Serve topped with tortilla strips* and avocado, sour cream, lime wedges and more cilantro, if desired.

*For tortilla strips: Slice 5 corn tortillas. Toss with 2 tbsp. olive oil. Spread on a baking sheet; bake 15 minutes.

PER SERVING: 330 calories, 13 grams protein, 47 grams carbs, 13 grams fiber, 6 grams sugar, 11 grams fat.