Acclaimed chef Michael Symon may host the popular show Burgers, Brew & ’Que on the Food Network, but when the air turns crisp in fall, his cooking changes to reflect the season. This is the approach he takes in his new book, Simply Symon Suppers. “The recipes in this cookbook really reflect the way we ate as a family growing up,” says Symon. Try one of these mouthwatering dinners, perfect for autumn nights.

Pork Roasted With Braised Veggies

(Serves 6)

1 cup plus 1 tbsp. apple cider

2 tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 (6-rib) pork rack, ribs separated and reserved

2 tbsp. smoked paprika

2 carrots, cubed

2 parsnips, cubed

2 potatoes, cubed

2 turnips, cubed

1 head garlic, separated into cloves, unpeeled

Small bunch of fresh thyme

1 tbsp. olive oil

2 tbsp. flour

2 tbsp. chopped flat-leaf parsley

Directions

1. Heat oven to 450°F. Rub pork with 1 tbsp. cider and mustard.

2. Season pork with 1 tbsp. salt, 2 tbsp. pepper and paprika. Put ribs in a roasting pan, set pork loin on top; roast 30 minutes. Transfer loin to a cutting board and tent with foil.

3. To pan, add next 6 ingredients. Drizzle with oil; roast 30 minutes. Transfer ribs to a board and tent with foil. Put veggies on a platter.

4. Set pan over medium. Add flour; cook 1 minute. Add 1 cup water, remaining cider. Boil, then simmer until thick. Stir in parsley.

5. Cut meat; place meat and ribs on platter. Top with pan gravy. Serve.

PER SERVING: 709 calories, 38 grams protein, 38 grams carbs, 6 grams fiber, 12 grams sugar, 47 grams fat.

Shrimp Scampi With Linguine

(Serves 4)

1 lb. linguine

2 tbsp. olive oil

8 tbsp. (1 stick) unsalted butter

6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 cup dry white wine

1 lb. large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1⁄2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

1⁄2 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

Directions:

1. Add 2 tbsp. salt to a large pot of water and bring to a boil. Add pasta and cook, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking, 2 minutes less than the package directions.

2. Set a large skillet over medium. Add oil and 4 tbsp. butter and heat to shimmering. Add garlic and a pinch of salt; cook 1 minute. Add wine and shrimp. Bring to a strong simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until wine has reduced slightly and shrimp have cooked through, about 3 minutes. Add remaining ingredients and stir until the butter has melted.

3. Reserving 1⁄2 cup of the pasta water, drain the pasta and transfer to the skillet. Add the reserved pasta water and toss everything to combine. Serve.

PER SERVING: 837 calories, 39 grams protein, 91 grams carbs, 4 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar, 32 grams fat.

Grandma Pie With Mozz and Basil

(Serves 6)

1 (28 oz.) can crushed tomatoes

6 tbsp. olive oil

24 fresh basil leaves

3 medium garlic cloves, peeled

12 oz. shredded mozzarella

1⁄2 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

1. In a blender, process tomatoes, oil, garlic, half of basil and a pinch of salt until smooth.

2. Heat oven to 500°F. 3. Divide dough* into 2 equal pieces. Grease 29 × 13″ sheet pans with oil. Place a piece on each pan and spread out. Top both with mozzarella, followed by sauce. Bake 20 minutes.

*For dough: In a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook, mix 5 cups bread flour, 2 tbsp. kosher salt and 2 tsp. active dry yeast. Blend on low, adding 2 cups lukewarm water. Mix until dough comes together, 2 minutes. Increase speed to medium until dough is smooth, 10 minutes. Turn dough out onto a floured surface and shape into a tight ball. Return to bowl, cover with plastic, and set in a warm spot to rise 1 hour.

PER SERVING: 753 calories, 34 grams protein, 95 grans carbs, 7 grams fiber, 8 grams sugar, 27 grams fat.