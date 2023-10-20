On chilly autumn evenings, there are few things better than finishing the day with a warm, filling supper. But add in surprising yet easy-to-find flavors and ingredients and everything changes. That’s why we were thrilled to find the new cookbook In Mary’s Kitchen, from TV host and author Mary Berg. “While I’ve been known to tackle difficult and intricate recipes in the past, over the past few years, all I really want to do is make good food as simply as possible,” says Berg. “Life is stressful enough — cooking shouldn’t have to be.” These suppers are filled with fresh ingredients prepared using easy methods.

Creamy Harissa Lamb Meatballs

(Serves 6)

2 tbsp. olive oil

2 shallots, diced

2 garlic cloves, finely grated

2 tsp. minced ginger

1 1 ⁄2 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. coriander

1 ⁄4 tsp. cinnamon

1 ⁄3 cup breadcrumbs

1 ⁄2 cup white wine

1 lb. ground lamb

1 ⁄4 cup pine nuts, toasted

2 tbsp. parsley

1 tbsp. fresh mint

2 tsp. oregano

1 egg

5 oz. tomato paste

2 tbsp. harissa

Directions:

1. In a sauté pan over medium, cook half of shallots in 1 tbsp. oil 4 min. Add spices; cook 30 seconds. Put in a bowl.

2. Mix breadcrumbs, 1 ⁄4 cup wine. Rest 10 minutes.

3. Mix shallots, crumbs, next 6 ingredients, 3⁄4 tsp. salt, 1 ⁄4 tsp. pepper. Make 20 meatballs. Over high, sear in rest of oil 2 minutes per side.

4. Add rest of shallots; cook 4 minutes. Add tomato paste; cook 2 minutes. Add rest of wine, harissa, 1 cup water and meatballs, cover; simmer 15 minutes. 5. Swirl in yogurt*. Serve over rice.

*For yogurt: Whisk 1 ⁄2 cup full-fat plain Greek yogurt and zest and juice of 1 ⁄2 lemon.

PER SERVING: 342 calories, 19 grams protein, 15 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 6 grams sugar, 22 grams fat.

Curried Lentil Stuffed Squash

(Serves 4)

2 acorn squashes, halved lengthwise

2 tbsp. olive oil

2 tbsp. maple syrup

3⁄4 cup brown lentils, rinsed

3 cups vegetable broth

1 red onion, diced

1 pc. celery, diced

1 green apple, diced

3 garlic cloves, finely grated

1 tbsp. curry powder

1 lemon, juiced

2 handfuls baby spinach

1 ⁄2 cup dried cranberries

1 ⁄2 cup dried apricots, diced

1 ⁄2 cup chopped walnuts

2 tbsp. chopped cilantro

2 tbsp. chopped parsley

3 1 ⁄2 oz. feta cheese

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 400°F. In a baking dish, drizzle squash with 1 tbsp. oil, syrup. Roast 40 minutes.

2. In a pan, boil lentils and broth; cover, simmer 20 minutes. Drain.

3. Heat 1 tbsp. oil in a skillet over medium. Add next 3 ingredients; cook 6 minutes. Add next 2; cook 30 seconds. Add next 2; transfer to bowl. Add next 5.

4. Fill squash. Top with feta. Bake 12 minutes. Serve.

PER SERVING: 463 calories, 20 grams protein, 62 grams carbs, 17 grams fiber, 18 grams sugar, 17 grams fat.

Chicken Noodle Roast Chicken

(Serves 6)

1 whole chicken

2 tbsp. softened butter

1 tsp. turmeric

1 tsp. chicken bouillon

2 leeks, cut into 1″ pieces

2 carrots, peeled and cut into 1″ pieces

2 stalks celery, cut into 1″ pieces

1 ⁄2 fennel bulb, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

3 sprigs thyme

1 1 ⁄4 cups orzo

1 ⁄4 cup white wine

4 cups chicken broth

1 tbsp. chopped parsley

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 450°F. Spatchcock chicken.

2. In a bowl, mix butter, turmeric and bouillon. Spread half under skin of chicken. Season.

3. Place a roasting pan over medium-high. Add half remaining butter mixture to pan; sear chicken, breast side down, 6 minutes. Remove from pan. Set aside.

4. Add remaining butter mixture and veggies to pan; cook 7 minutes. Add garlic, thyme and orzo; cook 2 minutes. Add wine, broth and chicken, breast side up. Roast 45 minutes.

5. Remove and let rest 10 minutes. Top with parsley and fennel fronds.

PER SERVING: 719 calories, 51 grams protein, 36 grams carbs, 3 grams fiber, 5 grams sugar, 40 grams fat.