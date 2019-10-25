We know we’re not the only ones who see a lot of Princess Diana in Duchess Meghan. In fact, the late Princess of Wales’ former assistant, Paul Burrell, sees it too! He revealed all of the similarities between the two royals in a new interview that he did with Life & Style.

“Princess Diana’s day was revolutionary in its time because she got up at the crack of dawn and went to exercise. [It was] unheard of for the royal family, [but] very similar to Meghan’s routine,” he shared. [Meghan will] exercise in her own exercise room now in Frogmore Cottage.”

Shutterstock

Not only that, but Diana and Meghan have very similar eating habits too. “Breakfast was always half a grapefruit and a cup of black coffee,” he said about the first thing Diana would eat in the morning. “Maybe very similar for Meghan. A light lunch and not eating very much during the day. I doubt if Meghan eats very much too.”

The way they handled their public engagements also makes Paul believe the two royals had a lot in common. For Diana, she had “engagements during the afternoon and early engagements in the evening.” No matter what, she always made sure that she was “early to bed,” and that’s something that Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, can relate to.

“I think the Sussex’s routine is very similar to that of Diana’s,” Paul said.

In terms of personality, Meghan has her own can-do attitude that her fans can appreciate. But whenever she does certain things, Paul quickly begins to see the similarities between the young Duchess of Sussex and her late mother-in-law.

“I am reminded of Princess Diana’s candidness and honesty,” he said about what he sees in Meghan. “I saw someone raw, hurt and vulnerable, much the same as Diana did to the world.”

Shutterstock

Paul isn’t wrong about Meghan being hurt. She recently opened up about the difficulty of living in the public eye and being a royal in the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. “Especially as a woman it’s really — it’s a lot,” she confessed on camera to reporter Tom Bradby. “So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom and trying to be a newlywed. … And also thank you for asking, because not many people will have asked if I’m OK. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

Keep your head up, Meghan. Diana would do the same thing!