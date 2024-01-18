In September 2022, the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced after more than 70 years as the Head of the Commonwealth. Her passing at age 96 was devastating for the royal family, and the reaction of her daughter, Princess Anne, caught the attention of staffers outside of Balmoral Castle.

In an excerpt from Robert Hardman’s new book, The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, he shared Anne’s witty comment during a moment of distress. Minutes after Elizabeth’s death, a senior staff member offered Anne a hug as she awaited the arrival of brother King Charles III at the estate.

“There then followed a wry smile. ‘That is the last time that’s going to happen,’ the princess said firmly,” the biographer wrote, per Daily Mail.

Anne, 73, was by her mother’s side during her final days in Scotland. At the time of the queen’s death, Charles, 75, was in the car driving to Balmoral.

“He had just turned off the B976 onto the back drive of the estate when, at the age of 73, he was addressed as ‘Your Majesty’ for the first time,” the excerpt continued. “No further explanation was needed.”

Once Charles arrived at Balmoral, he greeted staffers of the late monarch with condolences. “I know how much you’ll miss her and how loyal you were to her,” he told senior members of Elizabeth’s staff at the time.

In May 2023, millions tuned in to watch Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey. His family was in attendance during the historic ceremony, including son Prince Harry, despite their ongoing drama. The Spare author sat in the third row, directly behind Anne, who was wearing a hat with a large plume on the top of it. The hat caused a social media frenzy, as many pointed out that it seemed like it obstructed Harry’s view.

“At the Coronation itself, Prince Harry was seated in the third row of the royal section, immediately behind Princess Anne, who was wearing a striking red-plumed bicorn hat that remained on her head throughout,” Hardman wrote. “Social media snipers instantly concluded that Harry had been deliberately placed behind his aunt’s tall hat to obscure his view.”

The excerpt continued, “This is nonsense. Not only do the Lord Chamberlain’s Office not think like that, but the Princess Royal had only switched to that seat after her request for a speedy exit.”

Anne also had a direct response to the comments about her choice of wardrobe.

“The hat was an interesting question,” she recalled. “I said: ‘Are you sure you want me to keep the hat on? Because it’s quite a decent-sized hat.’ And the answer was yes. There you go. Not my choice.”